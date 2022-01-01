Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Memphis at Wichita State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Wichita State looks to win its second straight game on Saturday afternoon when it hosts Memphis
    Wichita State opens up American conference play against Memphis and is looking to win its second straight after it beat Prairie View A&M on Dec. 22nd. 

    How to Watch Memphis at Wichita State in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 1, 2022

    Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS

    Live stream the Memphis at Wichita State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Shockers had their last game against East Carolina postponed so they must now open conference play with Memphis. 

    Wichita State comes into the game with the Tigers after finishing non-conference play 9-3. The Shockers have played well even in their losses and even took Arizona to overtime.

    Saturday they hope they can continue their good play as they start American play against a Memphis team that is coming off a loss to Tulane in its conference opener.

    The Tigers have been a mystery this year. They started the season with five straight wins, but then lost their next four. They snapped that losing streak with a 14 point win over a red-hot Alabama team, but then got upset by Tulane on Wednesday.

    Memphis has a ton of talent, but have been plagued by inconsistency during Penny Hardaway's time as head coach. 

    Saturday they will look to avoid starting 0-2 in AAC play against a good Wichita State team.

