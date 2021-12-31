Memphis vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (6-5, 0-0 AAC) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Wichita State Shockers (9-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Wichita State vs. Memphis
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Arena: Charles Koch Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Memphis
- The Shockers record just 1.6 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Tigers give up (70.6).
- The Tigers' 78.3 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 61.8 the Shockers give up.
- The Shockers are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- The Tigers have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Ricky Council IV averages 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Morris Udeze paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also puts up 12.2 points and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Tyson Etienne is tops on the Shockers at 14.7 points per game, while also posting 2.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds.
- Dexter Dennis is averaging 7.7 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Craig Porter Jr. paces his squad in assists per contest (2.8), and also averages 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Jalen Duren leads the Tigers in rebounding (7.6 per game), and posts 10.8 points and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.
- DeAndre Williams is the Tigers' top scorer (11.2 points per game) and assist man (1.3), and posts 4.9 rebounds.
- Landers Nolley II is putting up 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, making 35.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Tigers receive 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Lester Quinones.
- Alex Lomax is putting up a team-best 3.0 assists per game. And he is contributing 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
1
2022
Memphis at Wichita State
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)