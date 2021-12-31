Memphis vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers forward Morris Udeze (24) drives to the basket against the North Texas Mean Green at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (6-5, 0-0 AAC) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Wichita State Shockers (9-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Wichita State vs. Memphis

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Charles Koch Arena

Key Stats for Wichita State vs. Memphis

The Shockers record just 1.6 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Tigers give up (70.6).

The Tigers' 78.3 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 61.8 the Shockers give up.

The Shockers are shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Tigers allow to opponents.

The Tigers have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Shockers have averaged.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Ricky Council IV averages 9.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Morris Udeze paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.6), and also puts up 12.2 points and 0.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Tyson Etienne is tops on the Shockers at 14.7 points per game, while also posting 2.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Dexter Dennis is averaging 7.7 points, 1.6 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

Craig Porter Jr. paces his squad in assists per contest (2.8), and also averages 3.8 points and 3.7 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 1.0 block.

Memphis Players to Watch