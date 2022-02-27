How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Hysier Miller (4) shoots as Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) blocks the shot during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (16-9, 10-5 AAC) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (13-11, 4-8 AAC) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Wichita State

The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (76.0) than the Shockers allow (65.8).

The Shockers' 68.8 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 69.4 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Shockers allow to opponents.

Memphis Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Jalen Duren, who averages 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Alex Lomax leads Memphis in assists, averaging 4.0 per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.

The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 1.9 threes per game.

The Memphis steals leader is Lomax, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Wichita State Players to Watch

Tyson Etienne is at the top of the Shockers scoring leaderboard with 15.1 points per game. He also collects 2.8 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.

Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 3.6 per game.

Etienne is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Shockers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Porter's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Wichita State on defense.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Tulane W 80-69 Home 2/12/2022 Houston W 69-59 Away 2/15/2022 Cincinnati W 81-74 Away 2/20/2022 SMU L 73-57 Away 2/24/2022 Temple W 78-64 Home 2/27/2022 Wichita State - Home 3/3/2022 South Florida - Away 3/6/2022 Houston - Home

Wichita State Schedule