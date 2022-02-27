How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (16-9, 10-5 AAC) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (13-11, 4-8 AAC) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Memphis vs. Wichita State
- The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (76.0) than the Shockers allow (65.8).
- The Shockers' 68.8 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 69.4 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Shockers allow to opponents.
Memphis Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Jalen Duren, who averages 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Alex Lomax leads Memphis in assists, averaging 4.0 per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.
- The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
- The Memphis steals leader is Lomax, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Tyson Etienne is at the top of the Shockers scoring leaderboard with 15.1 points per game. He also collects 2.8 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
- Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 3.6 per game.
- Etienne is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Shockers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Porter's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Wichita State on defense.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Tulane
W 80-69
Home
2/12/2022
Houston
W 69-59
Away
2/15/2022
Cincinnati
W 81-74
Away
2/20/2022
SMU
L 73-57
Away
2/24/2022
Temple
W 78-64
Home
2/27/2022
Wichita State
-
Home
3/3/2022
South Florida
-
Away
3/6/2022
Houston
-
Home
Wichita State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/5/2022
SMU
W 72-57
Home
2/8/2022
UCF
L 71-66
Away
2/12/2022
South Florida
W 73-69
Home
2/17/2022
Cincinnati
L 85-76
Away
2/20/2022
Houston
L 76-74
Home
2/27/2022
Memphis
-
Away
3/2/2022
Tulsa
-
Away
3/5/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
How To Watch
February
27
2022
Wichita State at Memphis
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)