Skip to main content

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Hysier Miller (4) shoots as Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) blocks the shot during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Hysier Miller (4) shoots as Memphis Tigers center Jalen Duren (2) blocks the shot during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Tigers (16-9, 10-5 AAC) will try to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (13-11, 4-8 AAC) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Memphis vs. Wichita State

Key Stats for Memphis vs. Wichita State

  • The Tigers score 10.2 more points per game (76.0) than the Shockers allow (65.8).
  • The Shockers' 68.8 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 69.4 the Tigers allow.
  • The Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Shockers allow to opponents.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Tigers is Jalen Duren, who averages 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Alex Lomax leads Memphis in assists, averaging 4.0 per game while also scoring 5.8 points per contest.
  • The Tigers get the most three-point shooting production out of Tyler Harris, who makes 1.9 threes per game.
  • The Memphis steals leader is Lomax, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Duren, who compiles 2.3 rejections per contest.

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Tyson Etienne is at the top of the Shockers scoring leaderboard with 15.1 points per game. He also collects 2.8 rebounds and racks up 2.0 assists per game.
  • Wichita State's leader in rebounds is Morris Udeze with 5.8 per game, and its leader in assists is Craig Porter Jr. with 3.6 per game.
  • Etienne is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Shockers, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
  • Porter's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (1.1 blocks per game) pace Wichita State on defense.

Memphis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Tulane

W 80-69

Home

2/12/2022

Houston

W 69-59

Away

2/15/2022

Cincinnati

W 81-74

Away

2/20/2022

SMU

L 73-57

Away

2/24/2022

Temple

W 78-64

Home

2/27/2022

Wichita State

-

Home

3/3/2022

South Florida

-

Away

3/6/2022

Houston

-

Home

Wichita State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

SMU

W 72-57

Home

2/8/2022

UCF

L 71-66

Away

2/12/2022

South Florida

W 73-69

Home

2/17/2022

Cincinnati

L 85-76

Away

2/20/2022

Houston

L 76-74

Home

2/27/2022

Memphis

-

Away

3/2/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

3/5/2022

East Carolina

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Wichita State at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 12, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Ville Husso (35) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Feb 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates after scoring a goal during the shootout against the Dallas Stars at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones (35) makes a save as St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) looks for a rebound during the first period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_16302864
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Cologuard Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17760682
College Basketball

How to Watch Tulane at Temple

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Atlanta United
MLS

How to Watch Sporting vs. United FC

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy