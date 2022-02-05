How to Watch Mercer at Chattanooga in Men's College Basketball

Mercer travels to conference rival Chattanooga on Saturday looking to win its second straight game

Mercer hits the road Saturday for the first of two straight games against Chattanooga. The two teams were supposed to play on New Year's Day and that game has been rescheduled for Monday.

How to Watch Mercer at Chattanooga in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Bears head into the game looking to win their second straight after they beat Wofford 67-62 on Monday.

The win pushed their Southern Conference record to 6-4 as they try and stay in the upper half of the standings.

Saturday's game won't be easy as they take on one of the top teams in the conference in Chattanooga.

The Mocs dropped their second conference game on Wednesday night when Samford upset them 80-72. The loss knocked Chattanooga a half-game back of Furman for the conference lead.

The Mocs had won five in a row, including a big win over Furman, but came out flat against Samford in the loss.

Chattanooga will still be a big favorite in this game, but will need to make sure they take care of the Bears to stay at the top of the conference standings.

