Skip to main content

How to Watch Mercer at Chattanooga in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mercer travels to conference rival Chattanooga on Saturday looking to win its second straight game

Mercer hits the road Saturday for the first of two straight games against Chattanooga. The two teams were supposed to play on New Year's Day and that game has been rescheduled for Monday.

How to Watch Mercer at Chattanooga in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Mercer at Chattanooga game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bears head into the game looking to win their second straight after they beat Wofford 67-62 on Monday. 

The win pushed their Southern Conference record to 6-4 as they try and stay in the upper half of the standings.

Saturday's game won't be easy as they take on one of the top teams in the conference in Chattanooga.

The Mocs dropped their second conference game on Wednesday night when Samford upset them 80-72. The loss knocked Chattanooga a half-game back of Furman for the conference lead.

The Mocs had won five in a row, including a big win over Furman, but came out flat against Samford in the loss.

Chattanooga will still be a big favorite in this game, but will need to make sure they take care of the Bears to stay at the top of the conference standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

Mercer at Chattanooga in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Alondes Williams (31) celebrates with Demon Deacons forward Jake LaRavia (0) against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wake Forest at Florida State in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UConn at Villanova in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Mercer Arkansas
College Basketball

How to Watch Mercer at Chattanooga in Men's College Basketball

1 minute ago
inter milan
Serie A

How to Watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan

11 minutes ago
mike-krzyzewski
SI Guide

Coach K Makes One Last Trip to Chapel Hill

1 hour ago
imago1009265888h
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Basaksehir

1 hour ago
imago1009461286h
Ligue 1

How to Watch AS Saint-Étienne vs. Montpellier HSC

1 hour ago
Soccer Fans
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Maritimo vs Estoril

1 hour ago
college soccer
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Toulouse vs Dijon

3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy