Mercer vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Mercer vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots as Furman Paladins guard Mike Bothwell (3) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) will look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Furman Paladins (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hawkins Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mercer vs. Furman

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Hawkins Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Mercer vs. Furman

  • The 78 points per game the Paladins record are 7.4 more points than the Bears allow (70.6).
  • The Bears' 71.7 points per game are only three more points than the 68.7 the Paladins allow.
  • The Paladins make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • The Bears are shooting 44.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.3% the Paladins' opponents have shot this season.

Furman Players to Watch

  • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Paladins is Jalen Slawson, who grabs 7.6 boards and administers 3.7 assists per game to go with a 15.4 PPG scoring average.
  • Mike Bothwell leads Furman in scoring, averaging 15.8 per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
  • Alex Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Paladins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
  • Slawson is Furman's leader in steals and blocks, racking up two steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Mercer Players to Watch

  • Felipe Haase is atop almost all of the Bears' leaderboards by putting up 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
  • Jalen Johnson is dependable from deep and leads the Bears with 2.9 made threes per game.
  • Mercer's leader in steals is Haase (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (1.1 per game).

Furman Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

East Tennessee State

W 78-69

Home

1/15/2022

Chattanooga

L 71-69

Away

1/19/2022

Western Carolina

W 88-50

Home

1/22/2022

Wofford

W 75-50

Away

1/26/2022

VMI

W 79-64

Home

1/29/2022

Mercer

-

Away

2/2/2022

Citadel

-

Home

2/5/2022

UNC Greensboro

-

Home

2/7/2022

East Tennessee State

-

Away

2/12/2022

Chattanooga

-

Home

2/16/2022

Western Carolina

-

Away

Mercer Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/15/2022

UNC Greensboro

W 58-49

Home

1/17/2022

Citadel

W 71-64

Away

1/19/2022

East Tennessee State

L 72-64

Away

1/22/2022

Western Carolina

W 72-64

Home

1/26/2022

Samford

L 75-61

Away

1/29/2022

Furman

-

Home

1/31/2022

Wofford

-

Home

2/5/2022

Chattanooga

-

Away

2/7/2022

Chattanooga

-

Home

2/10/2022

VMI

-

Away

2/13/2022

UNC Greensboro

-

Away

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Furman at Mercer

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
