Mercer vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

The Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) will look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Furman Paladins (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hawkins Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Mercer vs. Furman

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Hawkins Arena

Key Stats for Mercer vs. Furman

The 78 points per game the Paladins record are 7.4 more points than the Bears allow (70.6).

The Bears' 71.7 points per game are only three more points than the 68.7 the Paladins allow.

The Paladins make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

The Bears are shooting 44.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.3% the Paladins' opponents have shot this season.

Furman Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Paladins is Jalen Slawson, who grabs 7.6 boards and administers 3.7 assists per game to go with a 15.4 PPG scoring average.

Mike Bothwell leads Furman in scoring, averaging 15.8 per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Alex Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Paladins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Slawson is Furman's leader in steals and blocks, racking up two steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Mercer Players to Watch

Felipe Haase is atop almost all of the Bears' leaderboards by putting up 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Jalen Johnson is dependable from deep and leads the Bears with 2.9 made threes per game.

Mercer's leader in steals is Haase (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (1.1 per game).

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/12/2022 East Tennessee State W 78-69 Home 1/15/2022 Chattanooga L 71-69 Away 1/19/2022 Western Carolina W 88-50 Home 1/22/2022 Wofford W 75-50 Away 1/26/2022 VMI W 79-64 Home 1/29/2022 Mercer - Away 2/2/2022 Citadel - Home 2/5/2022 UNC Greensboro - Home 2/7/2022 East Tennessee State - Away 2/12/2022 Chattanooga - Home 2/16/2022 Western Carolina - Away

Mercer Schedule