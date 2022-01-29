Mercer vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

How to Watch Mercer vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Mercer Bears (12-9, 5-3 SoCon) will look to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the Furman Paladins (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hawkins Arena. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Mercer vs. Furman
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Hawkins Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Mercer vs. Furman
- The 78 points per game the Paladins record are 7.4 more points than the Bears allow (70.6).
- The Bears' 71.7 points per game are only three more points than the 68.7 the Paladins allow.
- The Paladins make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- The Bears are shooting 44.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 44.3% the Paladins' opponents have shot this season.
Furman Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Paladins is Jalen Slawson, who grabs 7.6 boards and administers 3.7 assists per game to go with a 15.4 PPG scoring average.
- Mike Bothwell leads Furman in scoring, averaging 15.8 per game to go with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
- Alex Hunter makes more threes per game than any other member of the Paladins, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Slawson is Furman's leader in steals and blocks, racking up two steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Mercer Players to Watch
- Felipe Haase is atop almost all of the Bears' leaderboards by putting up 15.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
- Jalen Johnson is dependable from deep and leads the Bears with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Mercer's leader in steals is Haase (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Johnson (1.1 per game).
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
East Tennessee State
W 78-69
Home
1/15/2022
Chattanooga
L 71-69
Away
1/19/2022
Western Carolina
W 88-50
Home
1/22/2022
Wofford
W 75-50
Away
1/26/2022
VMI
W 79-64
Home
1/29/2022
Mercer
-
Away
2/2/2022
Citadel
-
Home
2/5/2022
UNC Greensboro
-
Home
2/7/2022
East Tennessee State
-
Away
2/12/2022
Chattanooga
-
Home
2/16/2022
Western Carolina
-
Away
Mercer Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/15/2022
UNC Greensboro
W 58-49
Home
1/17/2022
Citadel
W 71-64
Away
1/19/2022
East Tennessee State
L 72-64
Away
1/22/2022
Western Carolina
W 72-64
Home
1/26/2022
Samford
L 75-61
Away
1/29/2022
Furman
-
Home
1/31/2022
Wofford
-
Home
2/5/2022
Chattanooga
-
Away
2/7/2022
Chattanooga
-
Home
2/10/2022
VMI
-
Away
2/13/2022
UNC Greensboro
-
Away