After facing a handful of elite teams in non-conference play, Merrimack has a chance to get back to .500 Thursday against Fairleigh Dickinson in NEC play.

Merrimack visits Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the Northeast Conference. The Warriors are coming off one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the nation and can get their overall record back to .500 with a win.

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNetNY

Live stream Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To start their season, Merrimack's schedule included trips to No. 5 Gonzaga, Indiana and Virginia Tech. Still, they start play in 2022 7-8 overall riding a three-game winning streak.

Merrimack's last two games were against NEC opponents, with wins over Saint Francis Brooklyn and Long Island University. That last game saw Merrimack put up a season-high 82 points, with 21 coming from junior guard Jordan McKoy.

Fairleigh Dickinson is also undefeated in conference play. The Knights won their first game due to a COVID cancelation, grabbing a victory by way of forfeit over Mount St. Mary's (MD). They turned around and beat St. Francis (PA) 70-62 on Friday.

This game tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage can be seen on SportsNetNY.

Regional restrictions may apply.