Skip to main content

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After facing a handful of elite teams in non-conference play, Merrimack has a chance to get back to .500 Thursday against Fairleigh Dickinson in NEC play.

Merrimack visits Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the Northeast Conference. The Warriors are coming off one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the nation and can get their overall record back to .500 with a win.

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNetNY

Live stream Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To start their season, Merrimack's schedule included trips to No. 5 Gonzaga, Indiana and Virginia Tech. Still, they start play in 2022 7-8 overall riding a three-game winning streak. 

Merrimack's last two games were against NEC opponents, with wins over Saint Francis Brooklyn and Long Island University. That last game saw Merrimack put up a season-high 82 points, with 21 coming from junior guard Jordan McKoy.

Fairleigh Dickinson is also undefeated in conference play. The Knights won their first game due to a COVID cancelation, grabbing a victory by way of forfeit over Mount St. Mary's (MD). They turned around and beat St. Francis (PA) 70-62 on Friday.

This game tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage can be seen on SportsNetNY.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
6
2022

Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

TV CHANNEL: SportsNetNY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

blue jackets
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at New Jersey Devils

4 minutes ago
sabres
NHL

How to Watch Sharks at Sabres

4 minutes ago
bruins
NHL

How to Watch Wild at Bruins

4 minutes ago
ohio state
College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

4 minutes ago
merrimack
College Basketball

How to Watch Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson

4 minutes ago
vermont
College Basketball

How to Watch New Hampshire at Vermont

4 minutes ago
Nov 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Tennessee State Tigers guard Kenny Cooper (21) drives against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee State

4 minutes ago
Jan 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) advances the puck as New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) looks on during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/7/2022

20 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings celebrate after a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

20 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy