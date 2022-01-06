How to Watch Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Merrimack visits Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the Northeast Conference. The Warriors are coming off one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the nation and can get their overall record back to .500 with a win.
How to Watch Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV: SportsNetNY
Live stream Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
To start their season, Merrimack's schedule included trips to No. 5 Gonzaga, Indiana and Virginia Tech. Still, they start play in 2022 7-8 overall riding a three-game winning streak.
Merrimack's last two games were against NEC opponents, with wins over Saint Francis Brooklyn and Long Island University. That last game saw Merrimack put up a season-high 82 points, with 21 coming from junior guard Jordan McKoy.
Fairleigh Dickinson is also undefeated in conference play. The Knights won their first game due to a COVID cancelation, grabbing a victory by way of forfeit over Mount St. Mary's (MD). They turned around and beat St. Francis (PA) 70-62 on Friday.
This game tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage can be seen on SportsNetNY.
Regional restrictions may apply.