Dec 18, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 0-0 NEC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10, 0-0 NEC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rothman Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack

Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Arena: Rothman Center

Rothman Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack

The 55.8 points per game the Knights score are 7.4 fewer points than the Warriors allow (63.2).

The Warriors' 58.6 points per game are 14.2 fewer points than the 72.8 the Knights give up.

This season, the Knights have a 37.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 43% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.

The Warriors' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is eight percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

John Square Jr. paces his squad in rebounds per game (4.7), and also posts 7.4 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sebastien Lamaute is putting up 6.3 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.

Devon Dunn puts up 12.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Ibrahim Wattara posts 5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Merrimack Players to Watch