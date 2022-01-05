Skip to main content
    How to Watch Merrimack vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 0-0 NEC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (2-10, 0-0 NEC) on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rothman Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack

    Key Stats for Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack

    • The 55.8 points per game the Knights score are 7.4 fewer points than the Warriors allow (63.2).
    • The Warriors' 58.6 points per game are 14.2 fewer points than the 72.8 the Knights give up.
    • This season, the Knights have a 37.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% lower than the 43% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
    • The Warriors' 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is eight percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

    Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch

    • John Square Jr. paces his squad in rebounds per game (4.7), and also posts 7.4 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Sebastien Lamaute is putting up 6.3 points, 1.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per contest.
    • Devon Dunn puts up 12.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Ibrahim Wattara posts 5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

    Merrimack Players to Watch

    • Jordan Minor is averaging team highs in points (14.6 per game) and rebounds (6.3). And he is producing 1.2 assists, making 50.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • Mikey Watkins paces the Warriors in assists (3.2 per game), and produces 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds. He also puts up 2.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • The Warriors get 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Ziggy Reid.
    • The Warriors receive 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Malik Edmead.
    • Mykel Derring is putting up 6.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

