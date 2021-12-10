Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    How to Watch Merrimack at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Gonzaga tries to avoid losing its second straight game when it hosts Merrimack on Thursday night.
    Gonzaga is in unfamiliar territory as it has lost two of its last three games. The Bulldogs didn't lose a game until the national championship game last year and looked unstoppable in their first six games this season that included a blowout of No. 2 (at the time) UCLA.

    Since the game against the Bruins, Gonzaga lost to Duke in a great game and then was dominated by Alabama on Saturday. The losses have dropped its record to 7-2 on the year and the Bulldogs have fallen to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll.

    Thursday, they will look to take their frustrations out on a Merrimack team that has lost two in a row and three of its last four.

    The back-to-back losses to Boston University and UMass Lowell have dropped the Warriors under .500 on the year at 4-5.

    Thursday, they will need to play their best game of the year if they want to keep up with the high-powered Gonzaga offense.

    The Bulldogs have looked a bit vulnerable but Merrimack will still need to play great if they want to pull off the huge upset.

