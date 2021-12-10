How to Watch Merrimack at Gonzaga in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Gonzaga is in unfamiliar territory as it has lost two of its last three games. The Bulldogs didn't lose a game until the national championship game last year and looked unstoppable in their first six games this season that included a blowout of No. 2 (at the time) UCLA.
Since the game against the Bruins, Gonzaga lost to Duke in a great game and then was dominated by Alabama on Saturday. The losses have dropped its record to 7-2 on the year and the Bulldogs have fallen to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll.
Thursday, they will look to take their frustrations out on a Merrimack team that has lost two in a row and three of its last four.
The back-to-back losses to Boston University and UMass Lowell have dropped the Warriors under .500 on the year at 4-5.
Thursday, they will need to play their best game of the year if they want to keep up with the high-powered Gonzaga offense.
The Bulldogs have looked a bit vulnerable but Merrimack will still need to play great if they want to pull off the huge upset.
