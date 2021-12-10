Publish date:
How to Watch Merrimack vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Merrimack Warriors (4-6) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Gonzaga
-32.5
136.5 points
Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Merrimack
- The Bulldogs average 86.2 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 59.9 the Warriors give up.
- The Warriors score an average of 57.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 65.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Warriors allow to opponents.
Gonzaga Players to Watch
- Chet Holmgren leads the Bulldogs at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 13.3 points.
- Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs with 18.0 points per game and 2.6 assists, while also posting 6.2 rebounds.
- Julian Strawther averages 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Andrew Nembhard is tops on the Bulldogs at 5.2 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 8.7 points.
- Rasir Bolton posts 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 46.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Minor is averaging team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (6.4). And he is delivering 1.5 assists, making 51.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Mikey Watkins is the Warriors' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he delivers 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
- Malik Edmead gives the Warriors 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Ziggy Reid is averaging 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 20.8% of his shots from the field.
- Mykel Derring is averaging 8.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.
