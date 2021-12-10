Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Merrimack Warriors (4-6) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

Game Day: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Thursday, December 9, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Arena: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total Gonzaga -32.5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

The Bulldogs average 86.2 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 59.9 the Warriors give up.

The Warriors score an average of 57.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 65.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Gonzaga Players to Watch

Chet Holmgren leads the Bulldogs at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 13.3 points.

Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs with 18.0 points per game and 2.6 assists, while also posting 6.2 rebounds.

Julian Strawther averages 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Andrew Nembhard is tops on the Bulldogs at 5.2 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 8.7 points.

Rasir Bolton posts 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 46.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

