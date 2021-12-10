Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Merrimack vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Trevor Keels (1) shoots between Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) and Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Rasir Bolton (45) during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

    The Merrimack Warriors (4-6) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 5 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-2) on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at McCarthey Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

    Gonzaga vs Merrimack Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Gonzaga

    -32.5

    136.5 points

    Key Stats for Gonzaga vs. Merrimack

    • The Bulldogs average 86.2 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 59.9 the Warriors give up.
    • The Warriors score an average of 57.0 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 65.7 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 53.2% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Warriors allow to opponents.

    Gonzaga Players to Watch

    • Chet Holmgren leads the Bulldogs at 7.4 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.4 assists and 13.3 points.
    • Drew Timme leads the Bulldogs with 18.0 points per game and 2.6 assists, while also posting 6.2 rebounds.
    • Julian Strawther averages 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Andrew Nembhard is tops on the Bulldogs at 5.2 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 8.7 points.
    • Rasir Bolton posts 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 46.3% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

    Merrimack Players to Watch

    • Jordan Minor is averaging team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (6.4). And he is delivering 1.5 assists, making 51.0% of his shots from the floor.
    • Mikey Watkins is the Warriors' top assist man (3.1 per game), and he delivers 9.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
    • Malik Edmead gives the Warriors 8.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He also delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Ziggy Reid is averaging 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 20.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Mykel Derring is averaging 8.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Merrimack at Gonzaga

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17309507
    NHL

    How to Watch Jets vs. Kraken

    1 minute ago
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Minnesota Gophers Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Illinois at Nebraska in Women's College Volleyball

    31 minutes ago
    arizona state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Grand Canyon at Arizona State

    31 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27
    College Basketball

    Monmouth vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (23) fights through a screen by Monmouth Hawks forward Nikkei Rutty (21) as Monmouth Hawks guard George Papas (5) dribbles in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Monmouth Hawks At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 27
    College Basketball

    Saint John's (NY) vs. Monmouth: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 29, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Jovan Blacksher Jr. (10) dribbles up the court against the New Mexico State Aggies during the first half at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen/Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy