    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Merrimack at Indiana in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, Merrimack will travel to take on Indiana.
    On Sunday, college basketball fans will have plenty of good games to watch throughout the day. Starting at noon, there are quite a few high-profile teams who will take the court. One matchup to keep an eye on will feature Merrimack hitting the road to take on Indiana.

    How to Watch Merrimack at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Merrimack at Indiana game on fuboTV:

    Coming into today's matchup, the Warriors have started the season off with a 4-7 record. They could use a big win over a program like Indiana to get back on track. Last time out, Merrimack ended up getting blown out by No. 5 ranked Gonzaga by a final score of 80-55.

    On the other side, the Hoosiers have a 7-2 record heading into this game. Indiana is fresh off of a tough 64-59 loss against No. 22 ranked Wisconsin. Getting back in the win column is a must today.

    While the Hoosiers should win this game, crazier upsets have happened. Merrimack would give anything to pull off this kind of a win.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Merrimack at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    12:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
