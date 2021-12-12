Dec 9, 2021; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson, left, shoots the ball against Merrimack Warriors forward Jordan Minor (22) in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Merrimack Warriors (4-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Merrimack

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Favorite Spread Total Indiana -19.5 124.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Merrimack

The Hoosiers average 78.0 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 61.7 the Warriors allow.

The Warriors put up an average of 56.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 63.8 the Hoosiers give up.

The Hoosiers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

The Warriors have shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on his team in points per contest (19.7), and also averages 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in the nation).

Race Thompson leads the Hoosiers at 8.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.3 assists and 10.2 points.

Xavier Johnson paces the Hoosiers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds and 10.3 points.

Miller Kopp averages 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Parker Stewart posts 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Merrimack Players to Watch