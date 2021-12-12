Publish date:
How to Watch Merrimack vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Merrimack Warriors (4-7) hope to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
Indiana
-19.5
124.5 points
Key Stats for Indiana vs. Merrimack
- The Hoosiers average 78.0 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 61.7 the Warriors allow.
- The Warriors put up an average of 56.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 63.8 the Hoosiers give up.
- The Hoosiers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Warriors have shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
Indiana Players to Watch
- Trayce Jackson-Davis is tops on his team in points per contest (19.7), and also averages 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 3.4 blocked shots (fifth in the nation).
- Race Thompson leads the Hoosiers at 8.9 rebounds per game, while also posting 2.3 assists and 10.2 points.
- Xavier Johnson paces the Hoosiers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.1 rebounds and 10.3 points.
- Miller Kopp averages 8.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Parker Stewart posts 8.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Minor is posting team highs in points (14.4 per game) and rebounds (6.5). And he is delivering 1.4 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Mikey Watkins is averaging a team-leading 3.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 9.3 points and 4.1 rebounds, making 40.0% of his shots from the field.
- Ziggy Reid gives the Warriors 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Malik Edmead is posting 8.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Mykel Derring gives the Warriors 7.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.2 assists per contest. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
