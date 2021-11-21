Publish date:
How to Watch Merrimack vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Cassell Coliseum.
How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
- Arena: Cassell Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia Tech
-18.5
122 points
Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Merrimack
- Last year, the 72 points per game the Hokies scored were 5.3 more points than the Warriors allowed (66.7).
- The Warriors scored an average of 66.3 points per game last year, just 0.3 more points than the 66 the Hokies allowed to opponents.
- The Hokies made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Warriors allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- The Warriors shot at a 44.9% rate from the field last season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Keve Aluma paced his team in both points (15.2) and rebounds (7.9) per contest last season, and also averaged 2.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Justyn Mutts posted 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds per contest last season.
- Tyrece Radford averaged 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season, shooting 55.0% from the floor.
- Nahiem Alleyne put up 11.1 points, 1.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per contest last season.
- Hunter Cattoor posted 8.5 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game last season, shooting 45.6% from the field and 43.3% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Jordan Minor averaged 12.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Mikey Watkins averaged 3.8 assists per game while also scoring 12.0 points per contest.
- Mykel Derring knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest a season ago.
- Watkins and Minor were defensive standouts last season, with Watkins averaging 1.9 steals per game and Minor collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
