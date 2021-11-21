How to Watch Merrimack at Virginia Tech in College Basketball

On Sunday afternoon in college basketball action, Merrimack and Virginia Tech will face off in an intriguing matchup.

The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue on Sunday with quite a few good games on the schedule. We are still early in the season, but teams are starting to get a look at what they have. One game to keep an eye on today will be Merrimack taking on Virginia Tech.

How to Watch Merrimack Warriors at Virginia Tech Hokies Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can live stream the Merrimack Warriors at Virginia Tech Hokies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Merrimack has started the season in decent fashion and comes into this game with a 3-2 record. The team is coming off of a 55-45 victory over Lehigh. In that game, the Warriors were led by Malik Edmead, who came off the bench to score 15 points.

Virginia Tech started the season with a 4-0 record. In their last game, the Hokies ended up defeating St. Francis (PA) by a final score of 85-55. They were led by guard Nahiem Alleyne, who scored 18 points.

This should be a game that favors the Hokies to win, but Merrimack should not be taken lightly. While this game may not be hyped up nationally, fans should tune in to see how it goes.

Regional restrictions may apply.