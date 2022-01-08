Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami at Duke in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Duke goes for its sixth straight win Saturday when it hosts Miami.

Duke has lived up to the preseason hype, as it has started the season 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Blue Devils have looked like the best team in their conference and have done nothing to make anyone doubt their dominance with wins over Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

How to Watch Miami at Duke in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Miami at Duke game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Duke did lose a couple of games due to COVID-19 but didn't show any signs of rust against Georgia Tech on Tuesday when it beat the Yellow Jackets by 12.

Saturday evening, the Blue Devils will look to stay perfect in conference when they host a Miami team that is also undefeated in the ACC.

The Hurricanes scored 58 points in the second half against Syracuse on Wednesday night to come back from a 14-point halftime deficit and pick up the win.

It was the eighth straight win for Miami after the team started the year just 4-3. Miami is playing as well as anybody in the ACC and will look to prove that on Saturday against the favored Blue Devils.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Miami at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17470123
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Wild

just now
Dec 8, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Brandon Horvath (4) reacts in the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah State at New Mexico in Men's College Basketball

just now
Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) shoots against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Darryl Morsell (32) during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at Cal in Men's College Basketball

just now
USATSI_17453960
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami at Duke

just now
USATSI_17463505
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Celtics

30 minutes ago
college hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Minnesota at Michigan State in Men's College Hockey

30 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Philadelphia Flyers

1 hour ago
USATSI_17463558
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Blue Jackets

1 hour ago
USATSI_17463490
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Lightning

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy