Duke goes for its sixth straight win Saturday when it hosts Miami.

Duke has lived up to the preseason hype, as it has started the season 12-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC. The Blue Devils have looked like the best team in their conference and have done nothing to make anyone doubt their dominance with wins over Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

How to Watch Miami at Duke in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Duke did lose a couple of games due to COVID-19 but didn't show any signs of rust against Georgia Tech on Tuesday when it beat the Yellow Jackets by 12.

Saturday evening, the Blue Devils will look to stay perfect in conference when they host a Miami team that is also undefeated in the ACC.

The Hurricanes scored 58 points in the second half against Syracuse on Wednesday night to come back from a 14-point halftime deficit and pick up the win.

It was the eighth straight win for Miami after the team started the year just 4-3. Miami is playing as well as anybody in the ACC and will look to prove that on Saturday against the favored Blue Devils.

