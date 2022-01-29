Miami heads to Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon looking to win its second straight game in college basketball.

Miami hits the road for the second straight game on Saturday afternoon when it visits Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes are coming off a win against Virginia Tech in which Charlie Moore banked in a half-court shot as time expired.

How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The win helped the Hurricanes move into first place in the ACC after Florida State lost.

Miami is now 7-0 in the ACC against every team not named Florida State and 0-2 against the Seminoles.

The Hurricanes will look to keep that going on Saturday when they play the team that just upset the Seminoles.

Georgia Tech pulled off a huge upset on Wednesday night when it beat Florida State 75-61. It was the Yellow Jackets' biggest win of the year as they found a way to slow down a red-hot Seminoles team.

The win was their second straight and improved their overall record to 9-10. It was also just their second ACC win of the year as they are now 2-6.

Saturday afternoon, they will look to pull off their second straight upset and beat the first-place Hurricanes.

