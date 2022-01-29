How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Miami hits the road for the second straight game on Saturday afternoon when it visits Georgia Tech. The Hurricanes are coming off a win against Virginia Tech in which Charlie Moore banked in a half-court shot as time expired.
How to Watch Miami at Georgia Tech in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022
Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
TV: NESN
The win helped the Hurricanes move into first place in the ACC after Florida State lost.
Miami is now 7-0 in the ACC against every team not named Florida State and 0-2 against the Seminoles.
The Hurricanes will look to keep that going on Saturday when they play the team that just upset the Seminoles.
Georgia Tech pulled off a huge upset on Wednesday night when it beat Florida State 75-61. It was the Yellow Jackets' biggest win of the year as they found a way to slow down a red-hot Seminoles team.
The win was their second straight and improved their overall record to 9-10. It was also just their second ACC win of the year as they are now 2-6.
Saturday afternoon, they will look to pull off their second straight upset and beat the first-place Hurricanes.
