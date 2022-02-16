How to Watch Miami at Louisville

Miami hits the road to Louisville on Wednesday night looking to win its third straight game in men's basketball.

Miami stumbled a bit two weeks ago when it lost to both Notre Dame and Virginia, but last week, they righted the ship as the Hurricanes won against Georgia Tech and then got a huge road win at Wake Forest.

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The win against the Demon Deacons pushed them to 10-4 in the ACC and kept the Hurricanes tied with North Carolina for second place in the conference standings. Both teams are now just one game back of Duke and Notre Dame for the top spot.

The Hurricanes have a lighter schedule to end the year starting with a Louisville team that has lost six straight games.

The Cardinals return home after dropping back-to-back road games at Syracuse and Notre Dame.

It has been a tough stretch for Louisville, but it has had a couple of close calls as the Cardinals lost close games to Duke and Notre Dame and also lost to North Carolina in overtime.

Louisville is now just 5-9 in the ACC and 11-13 overall. The Cardinals are now just trying to pull off a few upsets as the season comes to a close.

