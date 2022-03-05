Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami at Syracuse in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Miami goes for its second straight win on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Syracuse to take on the Orange

Miami wraps up its regular season on Saturday with a trip to Syracuse looking to win its second straight. The Hurricanes won at Boston College on Wednesday for their fourth straight road win.

How to Watch Miami at Syracuse in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Miami at Syracuse game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win, though, was just their second in the last four games as they have dropped to 13-6 in the ACC and 21-9 overall.

They still have a strong resume for the NCAA Tournament, but could really use another big road win to finish the season.

Syracuse is also on the bubble and is needing to pick up a big home win and beating Miami would be a huge help.

The Orange have been struggling over the last week and a half as they have lost three straight to Notre Dame, Duke and North Carolina.

The losses have dropped them back to .500 overall at 15-15 and 9-10 in the ACC and have really damaged their chances to make the tournament.

Saturday is a huge game for both teams as they could really use the win to end the year before heading to the ACC Tournament.

Feb 21, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) and guard Joseph Girard III (11) react to winning a game in overtime against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
