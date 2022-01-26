Miami heads to Virginia Tech looking to bounce back from a loss to Florida State on Saturday.

Miami hits the road on Wednesday night looking to get back on track after losing to Florida State for the second time in three games. The Hurricanes have lost both games to the Seminoles by one point and are now 6-2 in the ACC.

How to Watch Miami at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Saturday's game was a crazy one as the Hurricanes were down by 24 at halftime, but flipped the script in the second and nearly pulled off the comeback win.

Miami outscored Florida State 41-18 in the second half, but a last-second shot went off the rim and they went home with another loss to the Seminoles.

Wednesday night, the Hurricanes will look to put that loss behind them as they take on a Virginia Tech team who has lost two straight.

The Hokies dropped a 78-68 game to North Carolina on Monday that sent them home with a second loss in a row. They got upset by Boston College the game before and are now just 2-6 in the ACC and 10-9 overall.

It has been a tough stretch for the Hokies, as they have played their last three games on the road and four of their last five away from home.

Wednesday they finally get to play on their home court and they hope that can propel them to a big upset win over Miami.

