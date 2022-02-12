How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in Men's College Basketball

The two biggest surprise teams in the ACC battle it out Saturday when Miami visits Wake Forest

Wake Forest is one of the biggest surprises in all of college basketball this year. The Demon Deacons are 20-5 overall and 10-4 in the ACC. It has been an amazing turnaround for a team that looked dead in the water a couple of years ago.

How to Watch Miami at Wake Forest in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Saturday, they return home from a two-game road trip in which they beat Florida State and NC State.

The Demon Deacons have now won seven of their last eight as they have moved into a second-place tie in the ACC.

Wake Forest has been playing great, but one of its losses came back on New Year's Day to Miami and Saturday it will look to avenge that loss.

The Hurricanes will look to, instead, pick up the season sweep and win their second straight game.

They got back on track on Wednesday with a 79-70 win over Georgia Tech. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and moved Miami to 9-4 in the ACC

Despite its recent struggles, the Hurricanes are in good shape in the conference standings and with their NCAA Tournament resume.

Saturday they can help themselves out even more with a big win over a hot Wake Forest team.

