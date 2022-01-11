Miami goes for its 10th straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Florida State to take on the Seminoles.

Miami got its biggest win of the year on Saturday when it upset Duke 76-74 on the road. The Hurricanes have been the biggest surprise in the ACC and the win against the Blue Devils solidified their spot as a true contender.

How to Watch Miami at Florida State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

The win against Duke was its ninth straight and got them to a perfect 5-0 in the ACC. The Hurricanes haven't lost since November 28th against Alabama. Since then they have been great and now sit at the top of the ACC.

Tuesday night they will look to avoid a letdown against a Florida State team that has won three of its last four.

The Seminoles beat Louisville on Saturday 79-70 to even their ACC record at 2-2 and kept them from losing a second straight. They had lost to Wake Forest by 22 the game before, so the win against the Cardinals was big.

Florida State has had a very up-and-down season and is still looking for a marquee win. Tuesday, the Seminoles get that opportunity against a red-hot Miami team.

