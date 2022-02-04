How to Watch Miami (OH) at Akron in Men's College Basketball:

Miami (OH) heads to Akron for the first of two straight games against the ZipsMiami (OH) heads to Akron for the first of two straight games against the Zips

Miami (OH) and Akron will play two straight against each other starting on Friday and both games with be played in the Zips home arena.

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Akron in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Miami (OH) at Akron game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The scheduling quirk is due to games being postponed and is making Miami (OH) play three games in a five-day stretch.

It is going to be a tough week for the Redhawks as they try and snap a three-game losing streak. They have won just twice in their last eight games and have dropped to 3-6 in the MAC and 8-11 overall.

Friday night they will look to finally get back in the win column against an Akron team they are going to be really familiar with after this weekend.

The Zips come into the game fresh off a tough loss at Toledo. They saw their four-game winning streak snapped when the Rockets held on for an 84-76 win.

It was their second straight game away from home as they had beat Central Michigan 60-56 last Tuesday.

Akron dropped to 6-3 in the MAC with the loss and 13-6 overall. They have been playing well, but three of its last four wins have been by four or fewer points.

The Zips are finding ways to win games and Friday night they will look to get another one against Miami (OH).

Regional restrictions may apply.