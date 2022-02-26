Toledo goes for its third straight win on Saturday afternoon when it hosts MAC rival Miami (OH)

Toledo stayed at the top of the MAC on Tuesday when they easily took care of Western Michigan 92-50. The win moved the Rockets to 14-3 in conference play and kept them tied with Ohio for the top spot in the standings.

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Toledo in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

It was their second straight win as they slipped by Central Michigan last Saturday. The consecutive wins comes after they struggled in a 72-59 loss to Kent State.

Saturday afternoon they will look to stay at the top of the conference when they take on a Miami (OH) team that they beat 75-72 earlier this year.

The Redhawks will look to avenge that loss as they try and bounce back from two straight losses.

They lost to Buffalo and Central Michigan in its last two games, both at home. The losses dropped their MAC record to 6-11.

Miami (OH) played the Rockets tough earlier this year but are just 5-9 since as it has struggled to find any sort of consistency this year.

