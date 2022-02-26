How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toledo Rockets (22-6, 14-3 MAC) are at home in MAC play against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-16, 6-11 MAC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Toledo vs. Miami (OH)
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Savage Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-11.5
155 points
Key Stats for Toledo vs. Miami (OH)
- The 80.4 points per game the Rockets score are seven more points than the RedHawks allow (73.4).
- The RedHawks' 75.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 68.4 the Rockets allow to opponents.
- The Rockets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the RedHawks allow to opponents.
- The RedHawks have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ryan Rollins leads his team in both points (19) and rebounds (6.1) per contest, and also puts up 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- JT Shumate leads the Rockets at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 15.4 points.
- Setric Millner Jr. paces his team in rebounds per game (6.1), and also averages 14.5 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Rayj Dennis leads the Rockets at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 6 rebounds and 12.6 points.
- Ra'Heim Moss is posting 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Mekhi Lairy is averaging 14.5 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Precious Ayah gives the RedHawks 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Dalonte Brown is the RedHawks' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he produces 12 points and 0.8 assists.
- Isaiah Coleman-Lands gets the RedHawks 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
