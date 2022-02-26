Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Akron Zips guard Garvin Clarke (11) drives to the basket past Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsmbb 13

The Toledo Rockets (22-6, 14-3 MAC) are at home in MAC play against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-16, 6-11 MAC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Miami (OH)

Toledo vs Miami (OH) Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Toledo

-11.5

155 points

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Miami (OH)

  • The 80.4 points per game the Rockets score are seven more points than the RedHawks allow (73.4).
  • The RedHawks' 75.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 68.4 the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • The Rockets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the RedHawks allow to opponents.
  • The RedHawks have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ryan Rollins leads his team in both points (19) and rebounds (6.1) per contest, and also puts up 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • JT Shumate leads the Rockets at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 15.4 points.
  • Setric Millner Jr. paces his team in rebounds per game (6.1), and also averages 14.5 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Rayj Dennis leads the Rockets at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 6 rebounds and 12.6 points.
  • Ra'Heim Moss is posting 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • Mekhi Lairy is averaging 14.5 points, 3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, making 42.2% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
  • Precious Ayah gives the RedHawks 9.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.
  • Dalonte Brown is the RedHawks' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he produces 12 points and 0.8 assists.
  • Isaiah Coleman-Lands gets the RedHawks 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0 blocked shots.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

