How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Toledo: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Akron Zips guard Garvin Clarke (11) drives to the basket past Miami (Oh) Redhawks guard Mekhi Lairy (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Akron, Ohio. Zipsmbb 13

The Toledo Rockets (22-6, 14-3 MAC) are at home in MAC play against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-16, 6-11 MAC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Toledo vs. Miami (OH)

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Savage Arena

Savage Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -11.5 155 points

Key Stats for Toledo vs. Miami (OH)

The 80.4 points per game the Rockets score are seven more points than the RedHawks allow (73.4).

The RedHawks' 75.3 points per game are 6.9 more points than the 68.4 the Rockets allow to opponents.

The Rockets are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the RedHawks allow to opponents.

The RedHawks have shot at a 44% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Toledo Players to Watch

Ryan Rollins leads his team in both points (19) and rebounds (6.1) per contest, and also puts up 3.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

JT Shumate leads the Rockets at 6.1 rebounds per game, while also posting 1.8 assists and 15.4 points.

Setric Millner Jr. paces his team in rebounds per game (6.1), and also averages 14.5 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Rayj Dennis leads the Rockets at 3.9 assists per game, while also putting up 6 rebounds and 12.6 points.

Ra'Heim Moss is posting 8.6 points, 2.6 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Miami (OH) Players to Watch