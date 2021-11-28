Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami and Alabama came up short in the first round but navigated their way to the third-place game.
    Author:

    Alabama (5-1) came into the season ranked No. 10 in the country and has six Top 20 teams on its schedule over the next month and a half, including top-ranked Gonzaga. Before the Crimson Tide can get to the bigger, more marquee matchups, they have to take on the challenge of the Miami Hurricanes (4-2) today.

    How to Watch ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 28, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    Live Stream ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Alabama edged out Drake to get to the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational Tournament.

    This season Alabama is led by the junior duo of Jaden Shackelford (18.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game) and Jahvon Quinerly (15.8 points and 3.8 assists per game).

    The Crimson Tide can score in bunches and are one of the most high volume three point shooting teams in the country. So far this season they are getting up 24.7 three-point attempts per game.

    On the other side, Miami has been a solid offensive team led by fifth year senior Kameron McGusty (17.0 points and 6.7 rebounds). The Hurricanes can score the ball and get to the free throw line as well as any team in the country, which helps their offense get easy points.

    So far this season, McGusty, has two 20+ point nights and two monster free throw nights, going 14-for-17 and 12-for-14 in back-to-back games.

    Alabama cannot overlook Miami today or this trap game will give the Tide their second loss of the season. Losing smaller games before the big one can create negative momentum, so look for Alabama to come out swinging today.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    ESPN Events Invitational: Miami vs. Alabama

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    4:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
