Miami travels to ACC foe Boston College on Wednesday night looking to bounce back after losing to Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Miami finishes its regular season with two straight road games starting Wednesday night at Boston College. It is not an ideal way to wrap up its season especially since the Hurricanes have lost two of three.

How to Watch Miami at Boston College in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 2, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

They lost their last two home game to Virginia and Virginia Tech but won at Pitt in between. The losses to the Virginia schools were both close but have dropped their ACC record to 12-6.

It has still been a great year for Miami, but it now must finish strong to solidify its spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Wednesday that means taking care of a Boston College team who lost to Clemson on Saturday.

The loss to the Tigers snapped a two-game winning streak for the Eagles and dropped them to 6-12 in the ACC.

The Eagles were looking to win three straight for the first time since early December but came up short against a Clemson team it beat earlier in the year.

Boston College has not played Miami this year and Wednesday it will look to send the Hurricanes home with another loss as the Eagles try and get a win on Senior Night.

