How to Watch Miami vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (20-9, 12-6 ACC) will visit the Boston College Eagles (11-17, 6-12 ACC) after winning three straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Miami
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 2, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Silvio O. Conte Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Boston College vs. Miami
- The Eagles put up just 4.9 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Hurricanes allow (70.8).
- The Hurricanes' 74.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.
- The Eagles make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- The Hurricanes are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.8% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Boston College Players to Watch
- DeMarr Langford Jr. is putting up 11 points, 2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Jaeden Zackery averages 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- James Karnik posts 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 54.1% from the field.
- Quinten Post averages 9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1 block.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty is averaging team highs in points (17.6 per game) and assists (2.5). And he is producing 5 rebounds, making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Charlie Moore is averaging a team-leading 4.1 assists per game. He's also delivering 12.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor, and 38.8% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.7 treys per contest.
- Isaiah Wong gets the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Miller is No. 1 on the Hurricanes in rebounding (5.8 per game), and produces 9 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Hurricanes get 8.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Sam Waardenburg.
How To Watch
March
2
2022
Miami at Boston College
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)