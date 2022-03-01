Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami vs. Boston College: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Brevin Galloway (51) celebrates after a basket by guard DeMarr Langford Jr. (5) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (20-9, 12-6 ACC) will visit the Boston College Eagles (11-17, 6-12 ACC) after winning three straight road games. The contest starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

How to Watch Boston College vs. Miami

Key Stats for Boston College vs. Miami

  • The Eagles put up just 4.9 fewer points per game (65.9) than the Hurricanes allow (70.8).
  • The Hurricanes' 74.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • The Eagles make 41.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • The Hurricanes are shooting 47.2% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 43.8% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Boston College Players to Watch

  • DeMarr Langford Jr. is putting up 11 points, 2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
  • Jaeden Zackery averages 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • James Karnik posts 9.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest, shooting 54.1% from the field.
  • Quinten Post averages 9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty is averaging team highs in points (17.6 per game) and assists (2.5). And he is producing 5 rebounds, making 47.3% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
  • Charlie Moore is averaging a team-leading 4.1 assists per game. He's also delivering 12.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor, and 38.8% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.7 treys per contest.
  • Isaiah Wong gets the Hurricanes 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Miller is No. 1 on the Hurricanes in rebounding (5.8 per game), and produces 9 points and 1.2 assists. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • The Hurricanes get 8.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Sam Waardenburg.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Miami at Boston College

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
