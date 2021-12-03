Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Miami vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Clemson

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Clemson

    • The Hurricanes put up 72.0 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 63.3 the Tigers allow.
    • The Tigers' 73.4 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 72.5 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
    • The Hurricanes make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
    • The Tigers' 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.9 points and 6.5 boards per game.
    • Charlie Moore is Miami's best passer, dispensing 2.8 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.
    • Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

    Clemson Players to Watch

    • PJ Hall scores 13.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Tigers.
    • Clemson's leader in rebounds is David Collins with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Nick Honor with 4.0 per game.
    • Al-Amir Dawes hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
    • Clemson's leader in steals is Collins (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.1 per game).

    Miami Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    W 86-59

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Dayton

    L 76-60

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Texas

    W 69-63

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Alabama

    L 96-64

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Penn State

    W 63-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Stetson

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    Clemson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Temple

    W 75-48

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Saint Bonaventure

    L 68-65

    Home

    11/21/2021

    West Virginia

    L 66-59

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Charleston Southern

    W 91-59

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Rutgers

    L 74-64

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Drake

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Clemson at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

