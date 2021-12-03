Nov 30, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall (24) drives to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ralph Gonzales-Agee (35) defends during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Clemson

Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Saturday, December 4, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Watsco Center

Watsco Center

Key Stats for Miami vs. Clemson

The Hurricanes put up 72.0 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 63.3 the Tigers allow.

The Tigers' 73.4 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 72.5 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

The Hurricanes make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).

The Tigers' 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.9 points and 6.5 boards per game.

Charlie Moore is Miami's best passer, dispensing 2.8 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.

Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.

Clemson Players to Watch

PJ Hall scores 13.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Tigers.

Clemson's leader in rebounds is David Collins with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Nick Honor with 4.0 per game.

Al-Amir Dawes hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.

Clemson's leader in steals is Collins (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.1 per game).

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Florida A&M W 86-59 Home 11/25/2021 Dayton L 76-60 Home 11/26/2021 North Texas W 69-63 Away 11/28/2021 Alabama L 96-64 Away 12/1/2021 Penn State W 63-58 Away 12/4/2021 Clemson - Home 12/8/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/12/2021 Fordham - Home 12/20/2021 Stetson - Home 12/29/2021 NC State - Home 1/1/2022 Wake Forest - Home

Clemson Schedule