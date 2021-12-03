Publish date:
How to Watch Miami vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (5-3, 0-0 ACC) are at home in ACC play against the Clemson Tigers (5-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Clemson
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Watsco Center
Key Stats for Miami vs. Clemson
- The Hurricanes put up 72.0 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 63.3 the Tigers allow.
- The Tigers' 73.4 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 72.5 the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- The Hurricanes make 45.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- The Tigers' 48.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 16.9 points and 6.5 boards per game.
- Charlie Moore is Miami's best passer, dispensing 2.8 assists per game while scoring 10.9 PPG.
- Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Clemson Players to Watch
- PJ Hall scores 13.4 points per game to be the top scorer for the Tigers.
- Clemson's leader in rebounds is David Collins with 6.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Nick Honor with 4.0 per game.
- Al-Amir Dawes hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Tigers.
- Clemson's leader in steals is Collins (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Hall (1.1 per game).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Florida A&M
W 86-59
Home
11/25/2021
Dayton
L 76-60
Home
11/26/2021
North Texas
W 69-63
Away
11/28/2021
Alabama
L 96-64
Away
12/1/2021
Penn State
W 63-58
Away
12/4/2021
Clemson
-
Home
12/8/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/12/2021
Fordham
-
Home
12/20/2021
Stetson
-
Home
12/29/2021
NC State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Temple
W 75-48
Away
11/19/2021
Saint Bonaventure
L 68-65
Home
11/21/2021
West Virginia
L 66-59
Away
11/26/2021
Charleston Southern
W 91-59
Home
11/30/2021
Rutgers
L 74-64
Away
12/4/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/11/2021
Drake
-
Home
12/14/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
12/18/2021
South Carolina
-
Home
12/22/2021
Virginia
-
Away
12/29/2021
Duke
-
Home
