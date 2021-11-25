Nov 21, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Florida A&M Rattlers guard Jamir Williams (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Dayton Flyers (1-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (3-1) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Dayton

Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thursday, November 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Miami vs. Dayton

Last year, the Hurricanes averaged only 1.4 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Flyers allowed (67.8).

The Flyers' 69.8 points per game last year were just 1.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes gave up.

The Hurricanes shot 42.5% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Flyers allowed to opponents.

The Flyers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

Miami Players to Watch

Isaiah Wong put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Nysier Brooks grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, while Harlond Beverly dished out 2.8 assists per contest.

Wong knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Beverly averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Brooks compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Dayton Players to Watch

Jalen Crutcher scored 17.6 points per game last season along with 4.8 assists.

Jordy Tshimanga pulled down an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 6.7 points per game last season.

Ibi Watson made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.

Crutcher and Tshimanga were defensive standouts last season, with Crutcher averaging 0.8 steals per game and Tshimanga collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Canisius W 77-67 Home 11/13/2021 UCF L 95-89 Home 11/16/2021 Florida Atlantic W 68-66 Away 11/21/2021 Florida A&M W 86-59 Home 11/25/2021 Dayton - Home 12/1/2021 Penn State - Away 12/4/2021 Clemson - Home 12/8/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/12/2021 Fordham - Home 12/20/2021 Stetson - Home

Dayton Schedule