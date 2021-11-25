Publish date:
How to Watch Miami vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dayton Flyers (1-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (3-1) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Dayton
- Game Day: Thursday, November 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Miami vs. Dayton
- Last year, the Hurricanes averaged only 1.4 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Flyers allowed (67.8).
- The Flyers' 69.8 points per game last year were just 1.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes gave up.
- The Hurricanes shot 42.5% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Flyers allowed to opponents.
- The Flyers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes allowed to their opponents (44.9%).
Miami Players to Watch
- Isaiah Wong put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Nysier Brooks grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, while Harlond Beverly dished out 2.8 assists per contest.
- Wong knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Beverly averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Brooks compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Jalen Crutcher scored 17.6 points per game last season along with 4.8 assists.
- Jordy Tshimanga pulled down an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 6.7 points per game last season.
- Ibi Watson made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Crutcher and Tshimanga were defensive standouts last season, with Crutcher averaging 0.8 steals per game and Tshimanga collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Canisius
W 77-67
Home
11/13/2021
UCF
L 95-89
Home
11/16/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 68-66
Away
11/21/2021
Florida A&M
W 86-59
Home
11/25/2021
Dayton
-
Home
12/1/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Clemson
-
Home
12/8/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/12/2021
Fordham
-
Home
12/20/2021
Stetson
-
Home
Dayton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UIC
W 64-54
Home
11/13/2021
UMass-Lowell
L 59-58
Home
11/17/2021
Lipscomb
L 78-59
Home
11/20/2021
Austin Peay
L 87-81
Home
11/25/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/1/2021
Alabama State
-
Home
12/4/2021
Northern Illinois
-
Home
12/8/2021
SMU
-
Away
12/12/2021
Virginia Tech
-
Home
12/18/2021
Ole Miss
-
Away
How To Watch
November
25
2021
ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton at Miami
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)