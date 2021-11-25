Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Florida A&M Rattlers guard Jamir Williams (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dayton Flyers (1-3) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (3-1) on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Dayton

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Dayton

    • Last year, the Hurricanes averaged only 1.4 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Flyers allowed (67.8).
    • The Flyers' 69.8 points per game last year were just 1.2 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes gave up.
    • The Hurricanes shot 42.5% from the field last season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Flyers allowed to opponents.
    • The Flyers' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes allowed to their opponents (44.9%).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Wong put up 17.1 points per game last season to go with 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Nysier Brooks grabbed 5.7 rebounds per game, while Harlond Beverly dished out 2.8 assists per contest.
    • Wong knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Beverly averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Brooks compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Dayton Players to Watch

    • Jalen Crutcher scored 17.6 points per game last season along with 4.8 assists.
    • Jordy Tshimanga pulled down an average of 7.7 boards in each contest while scoring 6.7 points per game last season.
    • Ibi Watson made 2.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Crutcher and Tshimanga were defensive standouts last season, with Crutcher averaging 0.8 steals per game and Tshimanga collecting 0.6 blocks per contest.

    Miami Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Canisius

    W 77-67

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UCF

    L 95-89

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 68-66

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    W 86-59

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Stetson

    -

    Home

    Dayton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UIC

    W 64-54

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    L 59-58

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Lipscomb

    L 78-59

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Austin Peay

    L 87-81

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Northern Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    SMU

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Ole Miss

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    ESPN Events Invitational: Dayton at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

