How to Watch Miami vs Duke in Men’s Basketball

The first semifinal in the ACC Tournament features the Duke Blue Devils and Miami Hurricanes today.

Arguably the biggest storyline in college basketball right now other than who is going to cut down the nets is all about Coach Mike Krzyzewski. How will his final season end? How will his final ACC Tournament end as he carries No. 7 Duke (27-5) into the semifinals today against Miami (23-9)? Then, ultimately, how will the Blue Devils and Coach K finish in his last NCAA Tournament? The answers for all of those questions start today.

How to Watch ACC Tournament: Miami vs Duke in Men’s Basketball today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Hurricanes stole a win against the Blue Devils (76-74) in their only game this season fueled by four starters with 14+ points:

In that game, the Hurricanes got 18 points and seven steals from Charlie Moore and 17 points and five rebounds from Jordan Miller.

Isaiah Wong added in 15 points and four rebounds with the team's leading scorer, Kameron McGusty only finishing with 14 points. The team rallied around their leading scorer and filled in the gaps for the upset win.

On the other side for the Blue Devils, they played well with Paolo Banchero (20 points and seven rebounds) and Wendell Moore Jr. (12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists) leading the way.

As a team they shot just 28.6% from three, which did them in on 21 attempts. The same goes for their 17 turnovers leading to easy Hurricane points.

To get the win today the Blue Devils are going to need to play more disciplined and not try to coast on their talent. That is how upsets happen in March for teams like the Hurricanes.

