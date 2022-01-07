Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two streaking teams meet when the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 0-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (12-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Hurricanes, winners of eight straight.
How to Watch Duke vs. Miami
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium
Key Stats for Duke vs. Miami
- The Blue Devils average 10.3 more points per game (84.0) than the Hurricanes allow (73.7).
- The Hurricanes' 77.1 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 63.8 the Blue Devils give up.
- The Blue Devils make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- The Hurricanes are shooting 47.4% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 40.5% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.
Duke Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero posts 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.3 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor.
- Wendell Moore paces his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Mark Williams averages 8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 64.9% from the field.
- Trevor Keels puts up 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jeremy Roach averages 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty is the Hurricanes' top scorer (18.2 points per game) and rebounder (6.0), and averages 2.3 assists.
- Isaiah Wong gets the Hurricanes 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Charlie Moore leads the Hurricanes in assists (3.8 per game), and puts up 12.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Miller is averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 49.5% of his shots from the field.
- Sam Waardenburg gets the Hurricanes 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
