Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams meet when the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 0-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (12-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Hurricanes, winners of eight straight.

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Key Stats for Duke vs. Miami

  • The Blue Devils average 10.3 more points per game (84.0) than the Hurricanes allow (73.7).
  • The Hurricanes' 77.1 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 63.8 the Blue Devils give up.
  • The Blue Devils make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • The Hurricanes are shooting 47.4% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 40.5% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

  • Paolo Banchero posts 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.3 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor.
  • Wendell Moore paces his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Mark Williams averages 8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 64.9% from the field.
  • Trevor Keels puts up 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
  • Jeremy Roach averages 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty is the Hurricanes' top scorer (18.2 points per game) and rebounder (6.0), and averages 2.3 assists.
  • Isaiah Wong gets the Hurricanes 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Charlie Moore leads the Hurricanes in assists (3.8 per game), and puts up 12.0 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also delivers 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jordan Miller is averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 49.5% of his shots from the field.
  • Sam Waardenburg gets the Hurricanes 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Miami at Duke

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
