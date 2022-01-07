Miami vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Jan 4, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) drives to the basket as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Bubba Parham (3) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Two streaking teams meet when the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (12-1, 0-0 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (12-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blue Devils will put their five-game win streak on the line against the Hurricanes, winners of eight straight.

How to Watch Duke vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Duke vs. Miami

The Blue Devils average 10.3 more points per game (84.0) than the Hurricanes allow (73.7).

The Hurricanes' 77.1 points per game are 13.3 more points than the 63.8 the Blue Devils give up.

The Blue Devils make 48.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

The Hurricanes are shooting 47.4% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 40.5% the Blue Devils' opponents have shot this season.

Duke Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posts 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 2.3 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Wendell Moore paces his squad in assists per contest (4.8), and also posts 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mark Williams averages 8.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 64.9% from the field.

Trevor Keels puts up 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Jeremy Roach averages 9.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch