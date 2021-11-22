Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (2-1) square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida A&M

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Watsco Center

Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida A&M

Last year, the 66.4 points per game the Hurricanes put up were just 2.1 fewer points than the Rattlers allowed (68.5).

The Rattlers' 65.7 points per game last year were 5.3 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.

The Hurricanes made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

The Rattlers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes gave up to their opponents (44.9%).

Miami Players to Watch

Isaiah Wong averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.

Nysier Brooks pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, while Harlond Beverly notched 2.8 assists per contest.

Wong knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.

Beverly averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Brooks compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Florida A&M Players to Watch

MJ Randolph put up 15.3 points per game last season along with 4.4 assists.

Bryce Moragne pulled down 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.

Jalen Speer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.

Randolph averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while DJ Jones compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Canisius W 77-67 Home 11/13/2021 UCF L 95-89 Home 11/16/2021 Florida Atlantic W 68-66 Away 11/21/2021 Florida A&M - Home 11/25/2021 Dayton - Home 12/1/2021 Penn State - Away 12/4/2021 Clemson - Home 12/8/2021 Lipscomb - Home 12/12/2021 Fordham - Home

Florida A&M Schedule