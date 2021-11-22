Publish date:
How to Watch Miami vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (2-1) square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Florida A&M
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida A&M
- Last year, the 66.4 points per game the Hurricanes put up were just 2.1 fewer points than the Rattlers allowed (68.5).
- The Rattlers' 65.7 points per game last year were 5.3 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
- The Hurricanes made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- The Rattlers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes gave up to their opponents (44.9%).
Miami Players to Watch
- Isaiah Wong averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
- Nysier Brooks pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, while Harlond Beverly notched 2.8 assists per contest.
- Wong knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
- Beverly averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Brooks compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- MJ Randolph put up 15.3 points per game last season along with 4.4 assists.
- Bryce Moragne pulled down 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
- Jalen Speer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
- Randolph averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while DJ Jones compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Canisius
W 77-67
Home
11/13/2021
UCF
L 95-89
Home
11/16/2021
Florida Atlantic
W 68-66
Away
11/21/2021
Florida A&M
-
Home
11/25/2021
Dayton
-
Home
12/1/2021
Penn State
-
Away
12/4/2021
Clemson
-
Home
12/8/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/12/2021
Fordham
-
Home
Florida A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Kansas State
L 67-57
Away
11/15/2021
LeMoyne-Owen
W 95-70
Home
11/21/2021
Miami
-
Away
11/24/2021
UTEP
-
Away
11/26/2021
UC Riverside
-
Away
12/1/2021
Fort Valley State
-
Home
12/7/2021
FGCU
-
Home
12/12/2021
Akron
-
Away
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Florida A&M at Miami
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)