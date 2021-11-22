Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami vs. Florida A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) shoots the ball against the UCF Knights during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (2-1) square off against the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-1) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Florida A&M

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida A&M

    • Last year, the 66.4 points per game the Hurricanes put up were just 2.1 fewer points than the Rattlers allowed (68.5).
    • The Rattlers' 65.7 points per game last year were 5.3 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allowed to opponents.
    • The Hurricanes made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Rattlers allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
    • The Rattlers' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.5 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes gave up to their opponents (44.9%).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Wong averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season.
    • Nysier Brooks pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, while Harlond Beverly notched 2.8 assists per contest.
    • Wong knocked down 1.9 threes per game a season ago.
    • Beverly averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Brooks compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Florida A&M Players to Watch

    • MJ Randolph put up 15.3 points per game last season along with 4.4 assists.
    • Bryce Moragne pulled down 7.3 boards per game while also scoring 8.5 points a contest.
    • Jalen Speer knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Randolph averaged 1.7 takeaways per game, while DJ Jones compiled 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Miami Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Canisius

    W 77-67

    Home

    11/13/2021

    UCF

    L 95-89

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    W 68-66

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Florida A&M

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    Florida A&M Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Kansas State

    L 67-57

    Away

    11/15/2021

    LeMoyne-Owen

    W 95-70

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    UTEP

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    UC Riverside

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Fort Valley State

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    FGCU

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Akron

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Florida A&M at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16947929
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Michigan

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) during the second half of the game at Moda Center. The Blazers won 118-113.Mandatory Credit: Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    New Mexico State vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard DeVante' Jones (12) shoots over Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) and center Ike Obiagu (21) in the first half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends a shot by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    NMSU's Jabari Rice (10) drives past a defender as the New Mexico State Aggies face the Grand Canyon Lopes at The Orleans Arena in the championships of the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Nmsu Gcu 18
    College Basketball

    Indiana State vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts (96) as he looks for an open receiver in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    41 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy