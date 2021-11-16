Miami vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (1-1) face the Florida Atlantic Owls (1-1) on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-7
145 points
Key Stats for Florida Atlantic vs. Miami
- Last year, the Hurricanes recorded 66.4 points per game, only 0.4 fewer points than the 66.8 the Owls gave up.
- The Owls put up an average of 78.1 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 71 the Hurricanes gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Hurricanes had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Owls' opponents hit.
- The Owls shot at a 46.3% clip from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes averaged.
Miami Players to Watch
- Isaiah Wong put up 17.1 points and 2.4 assists per game last year -- both team highs. He also averaged 4.8 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Anthony Walker put up 9.2 points, 1 assist and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.
- Nysier Brooks paced the Hurricanes at 5.7 rebounds per game last season, while also averaging 0.8 assists and 7.4 points.
- Kameron McGusty posted 11.1 points, 2.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Elijah Olaniyi put up 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest last season, shooting 42.1% from the floor.
Florida Atlantic Players to Watch
- Michael Forrest averaged 12.5 points per contest to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
- Jailyn Ingram pulled down six rebounds per game, while Bryan Greenlee averaged three assists per contest.
- Forrest hit an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Kenan Blackshear averaged 1.5 steals per game, while Karlis Silins collected 0.7 blocks per contest.
