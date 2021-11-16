How to Watch Miami at Florida Atlantic

Miami looks to rebound after a loss to UCF on Saturday.

Miami (1-1) goes on the road for the first time this season Tuesday, taking on Florida Atlantic (1-1) in Boca Raton.

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

The loss to UCF dropped the team to 2-2 against the Knights in the Jim Larrañaga era.

Kameron McGusty led the Hurricanes with 28 points in the loss, going 7-for-14 from the floor, while Isaiah Wong added 20 points. 15 of those came in a four-minute span in the second half.

As for FAU, the Owls come in off of a 78-56 win over Warner. Alijah Martin led the team with 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting, while Brandon Weatherspoon added 15 points as well. FAU forced 21 turnovers in the victory.

The Owls lost 99-92 to New Mexico in the season opener.

Tuesday will be the 26th meeting between Miami and FAU, a series that has been dominated by Miami. The Hurricanes have won 24 of the 25 meetings, including a 74-60 victory when these teams last met in 2019. The only FAU win came in 2002, a 74-73 overtime victory.

