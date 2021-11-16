Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami at Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Miami looks to rebound after a loss to UCF on Saturday.
    Author:

    Miami (1-1) goes on the road for the first time this season Tuesday, taking on Florida Atlantic (1-1) in Boca Raton.

    How to Watch Miami at Florida Atlantic in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Live Stream Miami at Florida Atlantic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The loss to UCF dropped the team to 2-2 against the Knights in the Jim Larrañaga era.

    Kameron McGusty led the Hurricanes with 28 points in the loss, going 7-for-14 from the floor, while Isaiah Wong added 20 points. 15 of those came in a four-minute span in the second half.

    As for FAU, the Owls come in off of a 78-56 win over Warner. Alijah Martin led the team with 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting, while Brandon Weatherspoon added 15 points as well. FAU forced 21 turnovers in the victory.

    The Owls lost 99-92 to New Mexico in the season opener.

    Tuesday will be the 26th meeting between Miami and FAU, a series that has been dominated by Miami. The Hurricanes have won 24 of the 25 meetings, including a 74-60 victory when these teams last met in 2019. The only FAU win came in 2002, a 74-73 overtime victory.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    16
    2021

    Miami at Florida Atlantic

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Chicago Smash vs. New York Empire

    40 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Miami at Florida Atlantic

    40 seconds ago
    USC Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs. Florida Gulf Coast

    40 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. FGCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2020; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Caleb Catto (2) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the first half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    FGCU vs. USC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) shoots the ball around UCF Knights forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Miami vs. Florida Atlantic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) shoots the ball around UCF Knights forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida Atlantic vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/16/2021

    40 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer Tournaments

    How to Watch Revelations Cup, Mexico vs. United States

    10 minutes ago
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Jamaica vs. United States

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy