How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) shoots from inside the paint. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 79-70 at the Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Fsu V Louisville530

The Miami Hurricanes (13-3, 0-0 ACC) aim to extend a nine-game win streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (8-5, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami

Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -6.5 149.5 points

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Miami

The 73.6 points per game the Seminoles put up are the same as the Hurricanes give up.

The Hurricanes' 77.1 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 68.2 the Seminoles allow to opponents.

The Seminoles are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

The Hurricanes have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

Caleb Mills is tops on the Seminoles with 13.2 points per game and 2.7 assists, while also posting 2.9 rebounds.

Malik Osborne paces his team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also averages 11.5 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Anthony Polite is tops on the Seminoles at 2.9 assists per game, while also posting 5.3 rebounds and 9.2 points.

Matthew Cleveland averages 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.

Rayquan Evans posts 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the field.

Miami Players to Watch