How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) shoots from inside the paint. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 79-70 at the Tucker Civic Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Fsu V Louisville530

The Miami Hurricanes (13-3, 0-0 ACC) aim to extend a nine-game win streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (8-5, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

How to Watch Florida State vs. Miami

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ACCN
  • Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Florida State vs Miami Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Florida State

-6.5

149.5 points

Key Stats for Florida State vs. Miami

  • The 73.6 points per game the Seminoles put up are the same as the Hurricanes give up.
  • The Hurricanes' 77.1 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 68.2 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
  • The Seminoles are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • The Hurricanes have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • Caleb Mills is tops on the Seminoles with 13.2 points per game and 2.7 assists, while also posting 2.9 rebounds.
  • Malik Osborne paces his team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also averages 11.5 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Anthony Polite is tops on the Seminoles at 2.9 assists per game, while also posting 5.3 rebounds and 9.2 points.
  • Matthew Cleveland averages 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.
  • Rayquan Evans posts 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the field.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty tops the Hurricanes in scoring (17.9 points per game) and rebounding (5.8), and produces 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • The Hurricanes get 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Isaiah Wong.
  • Charlie Moore is averaging a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.4 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
  • Jordan Miller paces the Hurricanes in rebounding (5.8 per game), and puts up 9.2 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Sam Waardenburg gets the Hurricanes 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Miami at Florida State

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
