How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (13-3, 0-0 ACC) aim to extend a nine-game win streak when they visit the Florida State Seminoles (8-5, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida State
-6.5
149.5 points
Key Stats for Florida State vs. Miami
- The 73.6 points per game the Seminoles put up are the same as the Hurricanes give up.
- The Hurricanes' 77.1 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 68.2 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
- The Seminoles are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- The Hurricanes have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Seminoles have averaged.
Florida State Players to Watch
- Caleb Mills is tops on the Seminoles with 13.2 points per game and 2.7 assists, while also posting 2.9 rebounds.
- Malik Osborne paces his team in rebounds per game (7.1), and also averages 11.5 points and 0.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Anthony Polite is tops on the Seminoles at 2.9 assists per game, while also posting 5.3 rebounds and 9.2 points.
- Matthew Cleveland averages 9.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor.
- Rayquan Evans posts 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 37.5% from the field.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty tops the Hurricanes in scoring (17.9 points per game) and rebounding (5.8), and produces 2.2 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Hurricanes get 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Isaiah Wong.
- Charlie Moore is averaging a team-high 3.7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.4 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.
- Jordan Miller paces the Hurricanes in rebounding (5.8 per game), and puts up 9.2 points and 0.8 assists. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Sam Waardenburg gets the Hurricanes 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
