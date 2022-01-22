Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 5-2 ACC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (14-4, 6-1 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Watsco Center.

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State

Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida State

  • The 76.8 points per game the Hurricanes record are 7.8 more points than the Seminoles allow (69).
  • The Seminoles score an average of 74.3 points per game, only two more points than the 72.3 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.
  • The Hurricanes are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Seminoles allow to opponents.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18 points and 6.2 boards per game.
  • Charlie Moore leads Miami in assists, averaging 3.8 per game while also scoring 12.5 points per contest.
  • Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Moore is Miami's leader in steals, averaging two steals per game, while Sam Waardenburg leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

  • The Seminoles' Caleb Mills puts up enough points (13.8 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Malik Osborne is at the top of the Florida State rebounding leaderboard with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
  • Mills makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.
  • Mills (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida State while John Butler (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Wake Forest

W 92-84

Home

1/5/2022

Syracuse

W 88-87

Home

1/8/2022

Duke

W 76-74

Away

1/11/2022

Florida State

L 65-64

Away

1/18/2022

North Carolina

W 85-57

Home

1/22/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/26/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

2/2/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

2/5/2022

Virginia

-

Away

2/9/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Home

Florida State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Louisville

W 79-70

Home

1/11/2022

Miami

W 65-64

Home

1/15/2022

Syracuse

W 76-71

Away

1/18/2022

Duke

W 79-78

Home

1/20/2022

North Florida

W 86-73

Home

1/22/2022

Miami

-

Away

1/26/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

2/2/2022

Clemson

-

Away

2/5/2022

Wake Forest

-

Home

2/9/2022

Pittsburgh

-

Home

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Florida State at Miami

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

