Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) celebrates with fans after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 5-2 ACC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (14-4, 6-1 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Watsco Center.

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida State

The 76.8 points per game the Hurricanes record are 7.8 more points than the Seminoles allow (69).

The Seminoles score an average of 74.3 points per game, only two more points than the 72.3 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.

The Hurricanes are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Seminoles allow to opponents.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18 points and 6.2 boards per game.

Charlie Moore leads Miami in assists, averaging 3.8 per game while also scoring 12.5 points per contest.

Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Moore is Miami's leader in steals, averaging two steals per game, while Sam Waardenburg leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Florida State Players to Watch

The Seminoles' Caleb Mills puts up enough points (13.8 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Malik Osborne is at the top of the Florida State rebounding leaderboard with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.

Mills makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.

Mills (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida State while John Butler (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/1/2022 Wake Forest W 92-84 Home 1/5/2022 Syracuse W 88-87 Home 1/8/2022 Duke W 76-74 Away 1/11/2022 Florida State L 65-64 Away 1/18/2022 North Carolina W 85-57 Home 1/22/2022 Florida State - Home 1/26/2022 Virginia Tech - Away 1/29/2022 Georgia Tech - Away 2/2/2022 Notre Dame - Home 2/5/2022 Virginia - Away 2/9/2022 Georgia Tech - Home

Florida State Schedule