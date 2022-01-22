Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 5-2 ACC) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (14-4, 6-1 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Watsco Center.
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Watsco Center
Key Stats for Miami vs. Florida State
- The 76.8 points per game the Hurricanes record are 7.8 more points than the Seminoles allow (69).
- The Seminoles score an average of 74.3 points per game, only two more points than the 72.3 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.
- The Hurricanes are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Seminoles allow to opponents.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, tallying 18 points and 6.2 boards per game.
- Charlie Moore leads Miami in assists, averaging 3.8 per game while also scoring 12.5 points per contest.
- Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Moore is Miami's leader in steals, averaging two steals per game, while Sam Waardenburg leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Florida State Players to Watch
- The Seminoles' Caleb Mills puts up enough points (13.8 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Malik Osborne is at the top of the Florida State rebounding leaderboard with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also notches 10.2 points and adds 0.9 assists per game.
- Mills makes 1.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Seminoles.
- Mills (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Florida State while John Butler (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Wake Forest
W 92-84
Home
1/5/2022
Syracuse
W 88-87
Home
1/8/2022
Duke
W 76-74
Away
1/11/2022
Florida State
L 65-64
Away
1/18/2022
North Carolina
W 85-57
Home
1/22/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/26/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
2/2/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
2/5/2022
Virginia
-
Away
2/9/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Home
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Louisville
W 79-70
Home
1/11/2022
Miami
W 65-64
Home
1/15/2022
Syracuse
W 76-71
Away
1/18/2022
Duke
W 79-78
Home
1/20/2022
North Florida
W 86-73
Home
1/22/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/26/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
1/29/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
2/2/2022
Clemson
-
Away
2/5/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
2/9/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home