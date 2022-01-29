How to Watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jordan Usher (4) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) and forward Armando Bacot (5) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

ACC foes square off when the Miami Hurricanes (15-5, 7-2 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Hank McCamish Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Miami -2.5 144.5 points

Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Miami

The Hurricanes put up 7.1 more points per game (76.0) than the Yellow Jackets allow (68.9).

The Yellow Jackets' 70.4 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes give up.

The Hurricanes are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty averages 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaiah Wong is putting up 16.5 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Charlie Moore is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.9), and also averages 12.5 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Miller posts 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Sam Waardenburg is posting 7.4 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch