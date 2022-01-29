How to Watch Miami vs. Georgia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
ACC foes square off when the Miami Hurricanes (15-5, 7-2 ACC) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at Hank McCamish Pavilion, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Miami
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
Arena: Hank McCamish Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-2.5
144.5 points
Key Stats for Georgia Tech vs. Miami
- The Hurricanes put up 7.1 more points per game (76.0) than the Yellow Jackets allow (68.9).
- The Yellow Jackets' 70.4 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 71.9 the Hurricanes give up.
- The Hurricanes are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty averages 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.4 assists, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Isaiah Wong is putting up 16.5 points, 2.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Charlie Moore is tops on his squad in assists per game (3.9), and also averages 12.5 points and 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he totals 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jordan Miller posts 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Sam Waardenburg is posting 7.4 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Jordan Usher is posting a team-best 7.0 rebounds per contest. And he is producing 15.4 points and 2.4 assists, making 48.7% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Yellow Jackets receive 7.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Kyle Sturdivant.
- Khalid Moore gets the Yellow Jackets 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Deivon Smith gives the Yellow Jackets 5.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
Miami at Georgia Tech
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)