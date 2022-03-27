Miami looks to keep its run going on Sunday when it takes on No. 1 Kansas in the Elite Eight.

Miami kept its surprising run through the tournament going on Friday night when it knocked off No. 11 Iowa State. The Hurricanes led by just three at halftime but steadily increased the lead the whole second half to come away with the 70-56 win.

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight Miami vs. Kansas in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

It was the first non-upset for the Hurricanes in the tournament as they were the better seed, but it was still a battle against a good Cyclones team.

Miami will now take on the only remaining No. 1 seed left in the tournament in Kansas. The Hurricanes knocked off the No. 2 Auburn in the second round and will look to finish off the region with another upset and their first-ever Final Four berth.

Kansas, though, will look to avoid being that upset victim as it tries to take out a streaking Miami team.

The Jayhawks got to the Elite Eight by fending off a pesky Providence team on Friday night. They controlled the first half but the Friars battle back to take the lead in the second half. The Jayhawks, though, responded with a run to put the game away and get the win.

Kansas is now back in the Elite Eight and a game away from making its 16th Final Four in school history.

Regional restrictions may apply.