Miami vs. Kansas: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Miami vs. Kansas: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) shoots past Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the second half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (31-6) squaring off against the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-10) on Sunday at United Center. Tune in to this NCAA Tournament matchup, which starts at 2:20 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Miami

Kansas vs Miami Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kansas

-5.5

145.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Miami

  • The Jayhawks record 8.2 more points per game (78.4) than the Hurricanes allow (70.2).
  • The Hurricanes average 6.9 more points per game (74.6) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (67.7).
  • The Jayhawks are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • The Hurricanes' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Kansas Players to Watch

  • Christian Braun averages 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Ochai Agbaji paces his squad in both points (18.9) and assists (1.6) per contest, and also averages 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Wilson averages a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.2 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor.
  • David McCormack posts 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
  • Dajuan Harris paces his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also averages 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty is the Hurricanes' top scorer (17.7 points per game) and assist man (2.4), and puts up 4.9 rebounds.
  • Charlie Moore is posting a team-leading 4.7 assists per game. He's also contributing 12.6 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 45.2% of his shots from the field, and 37.1% from beyond the arc resulting in 1.6 treys per contest.
  • The Hurricanes receive 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Isaiah Wong.
  • Jordan Miller is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (6.1 per game), and he posts 10.3 points and 1.2 assists.
  • Sam Waardenburg is averaging 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Regional Final: Miami vs. Kansas

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
