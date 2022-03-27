Miami vs. Kansas: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/27/2022

How to Watch Miami vs. Kansas: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 25, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington (1) shoots past Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) during the second half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks (31-6) squaring off against the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-10) on Sunday at United Center. Tune in to this NCAA Tournament matchup, which starts at 2:20 PM on CBS.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Miami

Game Day: Sunday, March 27, 2022

Sunday, March 27, 2022 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Kansas -5.5 145.5 points

Key Stats for Kansas vs. Miami

The Jayhawks record 8.2 more points per game (78.4) than the Hurricanes allow (70.2).

The Hurricanes average 6.9 more points per game (74.6) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (67.7).

The Jayhawks are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

The Hurricanes' 47.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Kansas Players to Watch

Christian Braun averages 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ochai Agbaji paces his squad in both points (18.9) and assists (1.6) per contest, and also averages 5.2 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jalen Wilson averages a team-best 7.3 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.2 points and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

David McCormack posts 10 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Dajuan Harris paces his squad in assists per game (4.2), and also averages 5.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch