Miami vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Miami vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (6-3) play the Lipscomb Bisons (5-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Lipscomb
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Miami vs. Lipscomb
- The Hurricanes score 72.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 80.3 the Bisons give up.
- The Bisons score 6.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Hurricanes allow (72.8).
- The Hurricanes make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
- The Bisons are shooting 49.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.7% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.7 points and 6.2 boards per game.
- Miami's best passer is Charlie Moore, who averages 3.0 assists per game to go with his 10.6 PPG scoring average.
- The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
- The Miami steals leader is McGusty, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Sam Waardenburg, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Lipscomb Players to Watch
- Jacob Ognacevic is the top scorer for the Bisons with 18.6 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game to his statistics.
- Lipscomb's leader in rebounds is Parker Hazen with 5.4 per game, and its leader in assists is KJ Johnson with 4.2 per game.
- Greg Jones is the top scorer from distance for the Bisons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Lipscomb's leader in steals is Tommy Murr (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ognacevic (0.8 per game).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/25/2021
Dayton
L 76-60
Home
11/26/2021
North Texas
W 69-63
Away
11/28/2021
Alabama
L 96-64
Away
12/1/2021
Penn State
W 63-58
Away
12/4/2021
Clemson
W 80-75
Home
12/8/2021
Lipscomb
-
Home
12/12/2021
Fordham
-
Home
12/20/2021
Stetson
-
Home
12/29/2021
NC State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/5/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Dayton
W 78-59
Away
11/23/2021
Tennessee Tech
L 88-77
Away
11/28/2021
Kentucky Christian
W 86-67
Home
12/2/2021
Belmont
L 94-65
Away
12/5/2021
Chattanooga
L 85-64
Home
12/8/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee State
-
Home
12/15/2021
Florida State
-
Away
12/19/2021
Tennessee Wesleyan
-
Home
12/22/2021
LSU
-
Away
12/30/2021
Alabama A&M
-
Home
