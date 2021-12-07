Miami vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (6-3) play the Lipscomb Bisons (5-4) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Lipscomb

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Lipscomb

    • The Hurricanes score 72.9 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 80.3 the Bisons give up.
    • The Bisons score 6.6 more points per game (79.4) than the Hurricanes allow (72.8).
    • The Hurricanes make 45.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
    • The Bisons are shooting 49.3% from the field, 2.6% higher than the 46.7% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 16.7 points and 6.2 boards per game.
    • Miami's best passer is Charlie Moore, who averages 3.0 assists per game to go with his 10.6 PPG scoring average.
    • The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
    • The Miami steals leader is McGusty, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Sam Waardenburg, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Lipscomb Players to Watch

    • Jacob Ognacevic is the top scorer for the Bisons with 18.6 points per game. He also adds 5.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Lipscomb's leader in rebounds is Parker Hazen with 5.4 per game, and its leader in assists is KJ Johnson with 4.2 per game.
    • Greg Jones is the top scorer from distance for the Bisons, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Lipscomb's leader in steals is Tommy Murr (0.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ognacevic (0.8 per game).

    Miami Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/25/2021

    Dayton

    L 76-60

    Home

    11/26/2021

    North Texas

    W 69-63

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Alabama

    L 96-64

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Penn State

    W 63-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clemson

    W 80-75

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Lipscomb

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Fordham

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Stetson

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    Lipscomb Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Dayton

    W 78-59

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Tennessee Tech

    L 88-77

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Kentucky Christian

    W 86-67

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Belmont

    L 94-65

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Chattanooga

    L 85-64

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Tennessee Wesleyan

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    LSU

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Alabama A&M

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Lipscomb at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

