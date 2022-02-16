How to Watch Miami vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for Louisville vs. Miami
- The Hurricanes record 74.8 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.7 the Cardinals give up.
- The Cardinals put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 71.2 the Hurricanes give up.
- This season, the Hurricanes have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 46.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty paces his team in points per contest (17.7), and also posts 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Wong puts up 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 29.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Charlie Moore averages a team-leading 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.3 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jordan Miller is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.6), and also averages 8.4 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Sam Waardenburg puts up 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Malik Williams leads the Cardinals in rebounding (7.8 per game), and puts up 9.1 points and 1.0 assists. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jarrod West leads the Cardinals in assists (3.0 per game), and averages 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Matt Cross is averaging 6.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 40.0% of his shots from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.
- Noah Locke is the Cardinals' top scorer (9.5 points per game), and he posts 0.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
- The Cardinals get 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Dre Davis.
