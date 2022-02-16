How to Watch Miami vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 74-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisville Cardinals (11-13, 5-9 ACC) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (18-7, 10-4 ACC) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at KFC Yum! Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Miami

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Miami -2 142 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Miami

The Hurricanes record 74.8 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 69.7 the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 71.2 the Hurricanes give up.

This season, the Hurricanes have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

The Cardinals are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4.4% lower than the 46.3% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty paces his team in points per contest (17.7), and also posts 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Wong puts up 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.6% from the field and 29.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Charlie Moore averages a team-leading 3.9 assists per contest. He is also posting 12.3 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Miller is tops on his team in rebounds per game (5.6), and also averages 8.4 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sam Waardenburg puts up 7.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 1.0 block.

Louisville Players to Watch