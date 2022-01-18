Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives the ball against Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1 ACC) hope to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-4, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina

Key Stats for Miami vs. North Carolina

  • The Tar Heels average 6.1 more points per game (79.3) than the Hurricanes allow (73.2).
  • The Hurricanes put up 6.1 more points per game (76.3) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (70.2).
  • The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • The Hurricanes' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (42.9%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

  • Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
  • RJ Davis is North Carolina's best passer, distributing 3.8 assists per game while scoring 13.4 PPG.
  • The Tar Heels get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb Love, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
  • Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty puts up 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Hurricanes, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
  • Charlie Moore's assist statline paces Miami; he racks up 3.8 assists per game.
  • Moore is consistent from deep and leads the Hurricanes with 1.9 made threes per game.
  • Miami's leader in steals is Moore with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sam Waardenburg with 0.9 per game.

North Carolina Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Appalachian State

W 70-50

Home

1/2/2022

Boston College

W 91-65

Away

1/5/2022

Notre Dame

L 78-73

Away

1/8/2022

Virginia

W 74-58

Home

1/15/2022

Georgia Tech

W 88-65

Home

1/18/2022

Miami

-

Away

1/22/2022

Wake Forest

-

Away

1/24/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

1/26/2022

Boston College

-

Home

1/29/2022

NC State

-

Home

2/1/2022

Louisville

-

Away

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/29/2021

NC State

W 91-83

Home

1/1/2022

Wake Forest

W 92-84

Home

1/5/2022

Syracuse

W 88-87

Home

1/8/2022

Duke

W 76-74

Away

1/11/2022

Florida State

L 65-64

Away

1/18/2022

North Carolina

-

Home

1/22/2022

Florida State

-

Home

1/26/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Away

1/29/2022

Georgia Tech

-

Away

2/2/2022

Notre Dame

-

Home

2/5/2022

Virginia

-

Away

How To Watch

January
18
2022

North Carolina at Miami

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
