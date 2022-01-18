How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1 ACC) hope to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-4, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Watsco Center
Key Stats for Miami vs. North Carolina
- The Tar Heels average 6.1 more points per game (79.3) than the Hurricanes allow (73.2).
- The Hurricanes put up 6.1 more points per game (76.3) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (70.2).
- The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
- The Hurricanes' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (42.9%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
- RJ Davis is North Carolina's best passer, distributing 3.8 assists per game while scoring 13.4 PPG.
- The Tar Heels get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb Love, who makes 2.3 threes per game.
- Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty puts up 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Hurricanes, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Charlie Moore's assist statline paces Miami; he racks up 3.8 assists per game.
- Moore is consistent from deep and leads the Hurricanes with 1.9 made threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Moore with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sam Waardenburg with 0.9 per game.
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Appalachian State
W 70-50
Home
1/2/2022
Boston College
W 91-65
Away
1/5/2022
Notre Dame
L 78-73
Away
1/8/2022
Virginia
W 74-58
Home
1/15/2022
Georgia Tech
W 88-65
Home
1/18/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/22/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/24/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
1/26/2022
Boston College
-
Home
1/29/2022
NC State
-
Home
2/1/2022
Louisville
-
Away
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/29/2021
NC State
W 91-83
Home
1/1/2022
Wake Forest
W 92-84
Home
1/5/2022
Syracuse
W 88-87
Home
1/8/2022
Duke
W 76-74
Away
1/11/2022
Florida State
L 65-64
Away
1/18/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/22/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/26/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
1/29/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away
2/2/2022
Notre Dame
-
Home
2/5/2022
Virginia
-
Away