How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives the ball against Florida State Seminoles forward Malik Osborne (10) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (13-4, 5-1 ACC) hope to continue a seven-game home winning streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (12-4, 4-1 ACC) on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. North Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Watsco Center

Watsco Center Live Stream on fuboTV

Key Stats for Miami vs. North Carolina

The Tar Heels average 6.1 more points per game (79.3) than the Hurricanes allow (73.2).

The Hurricanes put up 6.1 more points per game (76.3) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (70.2).

The Tar Heels are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.

The Hurricanes' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels have given up to their opponents (42.9%).

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot leads the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 17.4 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

RJ Davis is North Carolina's best passer, distributing 3.8 assists per game while scoring 13.4 PPG.

The Tar Heels get the most three-point shooting production out of Caleb Love, who makes 2.3 threes per game.

Love is North Carolina's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Bacot leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty puts up 17.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Hurricanes, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the team.

Charlie Moore's assist statline paces Miami; he racks up 3.8 assists per game.

Moore is consistent from deep and leads the Hurricanes with 1.9 made threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Moore with 2.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Sam Waardenburg with 0.9 per game.

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Appalachian State W 70-50 Home 1/2/2022 Boston College W 91-65 Away 1/5/2022 Notre Dame L 78-73 Away 1/8/2022 Virginia W 74-58 Home 1/15/2022 Georgia Tech W 88-65 Home 1/18/2022 Miami - Away 1/22/2022 Wake Forest - Away 1/24/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 1/26/2022 Boston College - Home 1/29/2022 NC State - Home 2/1/2022 Louisville - Away

Miami Schedule