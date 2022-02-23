Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Miami defeated Louisville 70-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 6-11 ACC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Pittsburgh vs. Miami

Game Day: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Miami -4 136.5 points

Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Miami

The 74.5 points per game the Hurricanes record are 8.0 more points than the Panthers allow (66.5).

The Panthers put up an average of 62.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allow.

This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.

The Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.2% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty paces the Hurricanes with 17.6 points per contest and 2.4 assists, while also posting 5.1 rebounds.

Isaiah Wong averages 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.0% from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Charlie Moore leads the Hurricanes at 3.9 assists per game, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 12.4 points.

Jordan Miller is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.8), and also puts up 9.0 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Sam Waardenburg posts 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Pittsburgh Players to Watch