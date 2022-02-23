Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/22/2022

How to Watch Miami vs. Pittsburgh: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (19-8, 11-5 ACC) hit the road in ACC action against the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 6-11 ACC) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-4
136.5 points
Key Stats for Pittsburgh vs. Miami
- The 74.5 points per game the Hurricanes record are 8.0 more points than the Panthers allow (66.5).
- The Panthers put up an average of 62.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Hurricanes allow.
- This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
- The Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.8% lower than the 46.2% the Hurricanes' opponents have shot this season.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty paces the Hurricanes with 17.6 points per contest and 2.4 assists, while also posting 5.1 rebounds.
- Isaiah Wong averages 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.0% from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Charlie Moore leads the Hurricanes at 3.9 assists per game, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 12.4 points.
- Jordan Miller is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (5.8), and also puts up 9.0 points and 1.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Sam Waardenburg posts 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Pittsburgh Players to Watch
- John Hugley is putting up team highs in points (14.5 per game) and rebounds (8.2). And he is producing 1.3 assists, making 44.9% of his shots from the field.
- Mouhamadou Gueye is posting 9.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Femi Odukale leads the Panthers in assists (3.5 per game), and produces 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jamarius Burton gets the Panthers 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- William Jeffress Jr. gives the Panthers 3.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
