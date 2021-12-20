Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles the basketball against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (8-3) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Stetson

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Watsco Center

Key Stats for Miami vs. Stetson

The Hurricanes record 6.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Hatters give up (67.0).

The Hatters' 66.3 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Hurricanes allow.

This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.

The Hatters have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.5 points and 5.6 boards per game.

Miami's best passer is Charlie Moore, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.

Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

Stetson Players to Watch

Rob Perry is the top scorer for the Hatters with 13.7 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.

Stetson's leader in rebounds is Josh Smith with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Stephan D. Swenson with 5.0 per game.

Chase Johnston knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hatters.

Stetson's leader in steals is Christiaan Jones (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aubin Gateretse (0.8 per game).

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Alabama L 96-64 Away 12/1/2021 Penn State W 63-58 Away 12/4/2021 Clemson W 80-75 Home 12/8/2021 Lipscomb W 76-59 Home 12/12/2021 Fordham W 72-66 Home 12/20/2021 Stetson - Home 12/29/2021 NC State - Home 1/1/2022 Wake Forest - Home 1/5/2022 Syracuse - Home 1/8/2022 Duke - Away 1/11/2022 Florida State - Away

Stetson Schedule