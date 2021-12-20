Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    How to Watch Miami vs. Stetson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) dribbles the basketball against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (8-3) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Stetson

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Stetson

    • The Hurricanes record 6.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Hatters give up (67.0).
    • The Hatters' 66.3 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Hurricanes allow.
    • This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Hatters have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.5 points and 5.6 boards per game.
    • Miami's best passer is Charlie Moore, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.
    • Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

    Stetson Players to Watch

    • Rob Perry is the top scorer for the Hatters with 13.7 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Stetson's leader in rebounds is Josh Smith with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Stephan D. Swenson with 5.0 per game.
    • Chase Johnston knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hatters.
    • Stetson's leader in steals is Christiaan Jones (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aubin Gateretse (0.8 per game).

    Miami Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Alabama

    L 96-64

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Penn State

    W 63-58

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Clemson

    W 80-75

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 76-59

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Fordham

    W 72-66

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Stetson

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    NC State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    Stetson Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Florida Atlantic

    L 83-73

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Florida International

    L 72-65

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Ohio

    L 55-45

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Johnson (FL)

    W 104-58

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    W 67-59

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Miami

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Piedmont

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Point U.

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Liberty

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    North Florida

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Stetson at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

