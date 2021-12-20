How to Watch Miami vs. Stetson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (8-3) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (4-6) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Stetson
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Watsco Center
Key Stats for Miami vs. Stetson
- The Hurricanes record 6.1 more points per game (73.1) than the Hatters give up (67.0).
- The Hatters' 66.3 points per game are only 4.6 fewer points than the 70.9 the Hurricanes allow.
- This season, the Hurricanes have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 43.7% of shots the Hatters' opponents have knocked down.
- The Hatters have shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points below the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 17.5 points and 5.6 boards per game.
- Miami's best passer is Charlie Moore, who averages 2.9 assists per game to go with his 11.0 PPG scoring average.
- Moore leads the Hurricanes in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Moore and Sam Waardenburg lead Miami on the defensive end, with Moore leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Waardenburg in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
Stetson Players to Watch
- Rob Perry is the top scorer for the Hatters with 13.7 points per game. He also adds 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- Stetson's leader in rebounds is Josh Smith with 6.1 per game, and its leader in assists is Stephan D. Swenson with 5.0 per game.
- Chase Johnston knocks down 2.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hatters.
- Stetson's leader in steals is Christiaan Jones (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aubin Gateretse (0.8 per game).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Alabama
L 96-64
Away
12/1/2021
Penn State
W 63-58
Away
12/4/2021
Clemson
W 80-75
Home
12/8/2021
Lipscomb
W 76-59
Home
12/12/2021
Fordham
W 72-66
Home
12/20/2021
Stetson
-
Home
12/29/2021
NC State
-
Home
1/1/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/5/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/8/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/11/2022
Florida State
-
Away
Stetson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Florida Atlantic
L 83-73
Away
12/4/2021
Florida International
L 72-65
Away
12/11/2021
Ohio
L 55-45
Home
12/13/2021
Johnson (FL)
W 104-58
Home
12/16/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 67-59
Home
12/20/2021
Miami
-
Away
12/22/2021
Piedmont
-
Home
12/30/2021
Point U.
-
Home
1/4/2022
Liberty
-
Home
1/8/2022
North Florida
-
Away
1/11/2022
Jacksonville
-
Away