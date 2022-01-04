Miami vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (7-6, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Watsco Center.
How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Arena: Watsco Center
- Arena: Watsco Center
Key Stats for Miami vs. Syracuse
- The Hurricanes score only 0.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Orange give up (75.6).
- The Orange's 78.2 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 72.8 the Hurricanes allow.
- The Hurricanes make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
Miami Players to Watch
- Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.1 points and 6.1 boards per game.
- Charlie Moore is Miami's best passer, distributing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.
- McGusty makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hurricanes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony Walker, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Syracuse Players to Watch
- Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 19.5 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to his statistics.
- Cole Swider puts up a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.5 assists per game for Syracuse to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joseph Girard III has the top spot for assists with 4.6 per game, adding 13.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per matchup.
- Girard is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Orange, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Girard (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/8/2021
Lipscomb
W 76-59
Home
12/12/2021
Fordham
W 72-66
Home
12/20/2021
Stetson
W 82-72
Home
12/29/2021
NC State
W 91-83
Home
1/1/2022
Wake Forest
W 92-84
Home
1/5/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/8/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/11/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/18/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/22/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/26/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Away
Syracuse Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Villanova
L 67-53
Home
12/11/2021
Georgetown
L 79-75
Away
12/27/2021
Brown
W 93-62
Home
12/29/2021
Cornell
W 80-68
Home
1/1/2022
Virginia
L 74-69
Home
1/5/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/8/2022
Wake Forest
-
Away
1/11/2022
Pittsburgh
-
Home
1/15/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/18/2022
Clemson
-
Home
1/22/2022
Duke
-
Away