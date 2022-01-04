Miami vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Stetson Hatters guard Chase Johnston (11) and guard Christiaan Jones (0) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (7-6, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Watsco Center.

How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Watsco Center

Key Stats for Miami vs. Syracuse

The Hurricanes score only 0.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Orange give up (75.6).

The Orange's 78.2 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 72.8 the Hurricanes allow.

The Hurricanes make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Miami Players to Watch

Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.1 points and 6.1 boards per game.

Charlie Moore is Miami's best passer, distributing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.

McGusty makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hurricanes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony Walker, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 19.5 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to his statistics.

Cole Swider puts up a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.5 assists per game for Syracuse to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joseph Girard III has the top spot for assists with 4.6 per game, adding 13.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per matchup.

Girard is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Orange, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Girard (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/8/2021 Lipscomb W 76-59 Home 12/12/2021 Fordham W 72-66 Home 12/20/2021 Stetson W 82-72 Home 12/29/2021 NC State W 91-83 Home 1/1/2022 Wake Forest W 92-84 Home 1/5/2022 Syracuse - Home 1/8/2022 Duke - Away 1/11/2022 Florida State - Away 1/18/2022 North Carolina - Home 1/22/2022 Florida State - Home 1/26/2022 Virginia Tech - Away

Syracuse Schedule