Miami vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives the ball around Stetson Hatters guard Chase Johnston (11) and guard Christiaan Jones (0) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (11-3, 0-0 ACC) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Syracuse Orange (7-6, 0-0 ACC) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Watsco Center.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Syracuse

    • The Hurricanes score only 0.8 more points per game (76.4) than the Orange give up (75.6).
    • The Orange's 78.2 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 72.8 the Hurricanes allow.
    • The Hurricanes make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than the Orange have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Miami Players to Watch

    • Kameron McGusty leads the Hurricanes in scoring and rebounding, putting up 18.1 points and 6.1 boards per game.
    • Charlie Moore is Miami's best passer, distributing 3.6 assists per game while scoring 11.1 PPG.
    • McGusty makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hurricanes, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • The Miami steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony Walker, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Syracuse Players to Watch

    • Buddy Boeheim is the top scorer for the Orange with 19.5 points per game. He also adds 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game to his statistics.
    • Cole Swider puts up a stat line of 6.8 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.5 assists per game for Syracuse to take the top rebound spot on the team. Joseph Girard III has the top spot for assists with 4.6 per game, adding 13.1 points and 2.7 rebounds per matchup.
    • Girard is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Orange, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Girard (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Syracuse while Jesse Edwards (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Miami Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/8/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 76-59

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Fordham

    W 72-66

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Stetson

    W 82-72

    Home

    12/29/2021

    NC State

    W 91-83

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Wake Forest

    W 92-84

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/26/2022

    Virginia Tech

    -

    Away

    Syracuse Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/7/2021

    Villanova

    L 67-53

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Georgetown

    L 79-75

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Brown

    W 93-62

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Cornell

    W 80-68

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Virginia

    L 74-69

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/18/2022

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Syracuse at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

