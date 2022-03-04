Feb 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Miami won 85-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (15-15, 9-10 ACC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (21-9, 13-6 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Miami

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arena: Carrier Dome

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Miami

The Orange put up 6.1 more points per game (76.9) than the Hurricanes allow (70.8).

The Hurricanes average only 0.3 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (75.2).

The Orange make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).

The Hurricanes have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

Buddy Boeheim paces his squad in points per game (19), and also averages 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Cole Swider totals a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. In addition, he's registering 13.7 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jimmy Boeheim is posting 13.3 points, 1.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.

Joseph Girard III leads the Orange at 4.1 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 13.3 points.

Jesse Edwards paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also posts 12 points and 1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch