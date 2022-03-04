Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Miami won 85-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (15-15, 9-10 ACC) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Miami Hurricanes (21-9, 13-6 ACC) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Carrier Dome. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Miami

Key Stats for Syracuse vs. Miami

  • The Orange put up 6.1 more points per game (76.9) than the Hurricanes allow (70.8).
  • The Hurricanes average only 0.3 fewer points per game (74.9) than the Orange allow their opponents to score (75.2).
  • The Orange make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (46.7%).
  • The Hurricanes have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, five percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Orange have averaged.

Syracuse Players to Watch

  • Buddy Boeheim paces his squad in points per game (19), and also averages 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Cole Swider totals a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per game. In addition, he's registering 13.7 points and 1.3 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jimmy Boeheim is posting 13.3 points, 1.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
  • Joseph Girard III leads the Orange at 4.1 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 13.3 points.
  • Jesse Edwards paces his squad in rebounds per contest (6.6), and also posts 12 points and 1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty is posting team highs in points (17.3 per game) and assists (2.5). And he is producing 4.9 rebounds, making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
  • The Hurricanes get 15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Isaiah Wong.
  • Charlie Moore is posting a team-leading 4.2 assists per contest. And he is contributing 12.5 points and 2.5 rebounds, making 45.6% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
  • Jordan Miller is the Hurricanes' top rebounder (5.8 per game), and he puts up 9.3 points and 1.2 assists.
  • The Hurricanes get 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Sam Waardenburg.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Miami at Syracuse

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
