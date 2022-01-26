How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers center Francisco Caffaro (22) shoots the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

ACC opponents square off when the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-9, 2-6 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (14-5, 6-2 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Arena: Cassell Coliseum

Cassell Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -5 136.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Miami

The Hokies record only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Hurricanes give up (71.7).

The Hurricanes score 15.2 more points per game (75.9) than the Hokies give up (60.7).

The Hokies make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

The Hurricanes' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Keve Aluma leads his team in both points (15.9) and assists (2.1) per game, and also puts up 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Justyn Mutts paces his squad in both rebounds (7.2) and assists (2.8) per game, and also posts 10.5 points. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Hunter Cattoor puts up 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Nahiem Alleyne posts 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Storm Murphy posts 8.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch