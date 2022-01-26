Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

ACC opponents square off when the Virginia Tech Hokies (10-9, 2-6 ACC) host the Miami Hurricanes (14-5, 6-2 ACC) at Cassell Coliseum, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami

Virginia Tech vs Miami Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Virginia Tech

-5

136.5 points

Key Stats for Virginia Tech vs. Miami

  • The Hokies record only 2.7 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Hurricanes give up (71.7).
  • The Hurricanes score 15.2 more points per game (75.9) than the Hokies give up (60.7).
  • The Hokies make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • The Hurricanes' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Keve Aluma leads his team in both points (15.9) and assists (2.1) per game, and also puts up 6.7 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Justyn Mutts paces his squad in both rebounds (7.2) and assists (2.8) per game, and also posts 10.5 points. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Hunter Cattoor puts up 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Nahiem Alleyne posts 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Storm Murphy posts 8.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Miami Players to Watch

  • Kameron McGusty is the Hurricanes' top scorer (17.7 points per game) and rebounder (6.1), and averages 2.3 assists.
  • Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.
  • Charlie Moore is posting a team-leading 3.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 12.5 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
  • Jordan Miller gives the Hurricanes 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also posts 1.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Sam Waardenburg is posting 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 53.3% of his shots from the field and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per contest.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Miami at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
