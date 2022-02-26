How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Virginia Tech Hokies (17-11, 9-8 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Miami Hurricanes (20-8, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Watsco Center
Key Stats for Miami vs. Virginia Tech
- The 74.9 points per game the Hurricanes average are 13.4 more points than the Hokies allow (61.5).
- The Hokies' 69.8 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 70.8 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.
- The Hurricanes make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- The Hokies have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.
Miami Players to Watch
- The Hurricanes scoring leader is Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
- Miami's leading rebounder is Jordan Miller averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Charlie Moore and his 4.0 assists per game.
- The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
- Moore is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Sam Waardenburg leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Virginia Tech Players to Watch
- Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
- Keve Aluma counts for 15.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Virginia Tech's squad.
- Hunter Cattoor knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.
- Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aluma (0.9 per game).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/9/2022
Georgia Tech
W 79-70
Home
2/12/2022
Wake Forest
W 76-72
Away
2/16/2022
Louisville
W 70-63
Away
2/19/2022
Virginia
L 74-71
Home
2/22/2022
Pittsburgh
W 85-64
Away
2/26/2022
Virginia Tech
-
Home
3/2/2022
Boston College
-
Away
3/5/2022
Syracuse
-
Away
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Pittsburgh
W 74-47
Home
2/12/2022
Syracuse
W 71-59
Home
2/14/2022
Virginia
W 62-53
Home
2/19/2022
North Carolina
L 65-57
Home
2/23/2022
Georgia Tech
W 62-58
Away
2/26/2022
Miami
-
Away
3/1/2022
Louisville
-
Home
3/5/2022
Clemson
-
Away
