Feb 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Miami won 85-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (17-11, 9-8 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Miami Hurricanes (20-8, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Watsco Center

Key Stats for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

The 74.9 points per game the Hurricanes average are 13.4 more points than the Hokies allow (61.5).

The Hokies' 69.8 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 70.8 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.

The Hurricanes make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

The Hokies have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

Miami Players to Watch

The Hurricanes scoring leader is Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Jordan Miller averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Charlie Moore and his 4.0 assists per game.

The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.8 threes per game.

Moore is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Sam Waardenburg leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Keve Aluma counts for 15.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Virginia Tech's squad.

Hunter Cattoor knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.

Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aluma (0.9 per game).

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/9/2022 Georgia Tech W 79-70 Home 2/12/2022 Wake Forest W 76-72 Away 2/16/2022 Louisville W 70-63 Away 2/19/2022 Virginia L 74-71 Home 2/22/2022 Pittsburgh W 85-64 Away 2/26/2022 Virginia Tech - Home 3/2/2022 Boston College - Away 3/5/2022 Syracuse - Away

Virginia Tech Schedule