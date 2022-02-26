Skip to main content

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Miami won 85-64. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (17-11, 9-8 ACC) will attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they take on the Miami Hurricanes (20-8, 12-5 ACC) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Watsco Center. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia Tech

Key Stats for Miami vs. Virginia Tech

  • The 74.9 points per game the Hurricanes average are 13.4 more points than the Hokies allow (61.5).
  • The Hokies' 69.8 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 70.8 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.
  • The Hurricanes make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Hokies have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • The Hokies have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 46.3% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

Miami Players to Watch

  • The Hurricanes scoring leader is Kameron McGusty, who averages 17.7 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
  • Miami's leading rebounder is Jordan Miller averaging 5.8 boards per game and its best passer is Charlie Moore and his 4.0 assists per game.
  • The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of Moore, who makes 1.8 threes per game.
  • Moore is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Sam Waardenburg leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Justyn Mutts leads the Hokies in rebounds and assists with 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
  • Keve Aluma counts for 15.7 points per game, making him the top scorer on Virginia Tech's squad.
  • Hunter Cattoor knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hokies.
  • Virginia Tech's leader in steals is Mutts (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aluma (0.9 per game).

Miami Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/9/2022

Georgia Tech

W 79-70

Home

2/12/2022

Wake Forest

W 76-72

Away

2/16/2022

Louisville

W 70-63

Away

2/19/2022

Virginia

L 74-71

Home

2/22/2022

Pittsburgh

W 85-64

Away

2/26/2022

Virginia Tech

-

Home

3/2/2022

Boston College

-

Away

3/5/2022

Syracuse

-

Away

Virginia Tech Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Pittsburgh

W 74-47

Home

2/12/2022

Syracuse

W 71-59

Home

2/14/2022

Virginia

W 62-53

Home

2/19/2022

North Carolina

L 65-57

Home

2/23/2022

Georgia Tech

W 62-58

Away

2/26/2022

Miami

-

Away

3/1/2022

Louisville

-

Home

3/5/2022

Clemson

-

Away

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Virginia Tech at Miami

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
