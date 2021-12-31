Miami vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Miami vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) reacts after making a three point shot over Stetson Hatters guard Wheza Panzo (1) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Hurricanes (10-3, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Miami vs. Wake Forest

    Key Stats for Miami vs. Wake Forest

    • The 75.2 points per game the Hurricanes score are 7.7 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (67.5).
    • The Demon Deacons score 8.3 more points per game (80.2) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (71.9).
    • The Hurricanes make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
    • The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

    Miami Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Hurricanes this season is Kameron McGusty, who averages 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
    • Jordan Miller leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Charlie Moore leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
    • The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of McGusty, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
    • The Miami steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony Walker, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

    Wake Forest Players to Watch

    • Alondes Williams holds the top spot on the Demon Deacons leaderboards for scoring (20.5 per game), rebounds (6.4 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
    • Isaiah Mucius is the top scorer from distance for the Demon Deacons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
    • Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton (1.5 per game).

    Miami Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Clemson

    W 80-75

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Lipscomb

    W 76-59

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Fordham

    W 72-66

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Stetson

    W 82-72

    Home

    12/29/2021

    NC State

    W 91-83

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Wake Forest

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Duke

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    Wake Forest Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Virginia Tech

    W 80-61

    Away

    12/11/2021

    South Carolina Upstate

    W 79-53

    Home

    12/14/2021

    VMI

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Charlotte

    W 82-79

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Louisville

    L 73-69

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Miami

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Syracuse

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Duke

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Virginia

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Wake Forest at Miami

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

