Miami vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

The Miami Hurricanes (10-3, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Watsco Center

The 75.2 points per game the Hurricanes score are 7.7 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (67.5).

The Demon Deacons score 8.3 more points per game (80.2) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (71.9).

The Hurricanes make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.

Miami Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Hurricanes this season is Kameron McGusty, who averages 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Jordan Miller leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Charlie Moore leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.

The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of McGusty, who makes 1.7 threes per game.

The Miami steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony Walker, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Alondes Williams holds the top spot on the Demon Deacons leaderboards for scoring (20.5 per game), rebounds (6.4 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).

Isaiah Mucius is the top scorer from distance for the Demon Deacons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton (1.5 per game).

Miami Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Clemson W 80-75 Home 12/8/2021 Lipscomb W 76-59 Home 12/12/2021 Fordham W 72-66 Home 12/20/2021 Stetson W 82-72 Home 12/29/2021 NC State W 91-83 Home 1/1/2022 Wake Forest - Home 1/5/2022 Syracuse - Home 1/8/2022 Duke - Away 1/11/2022 Florida State - Away 1/18/2022 North Carolina - Home 1/22/2022 Florida State - Home

Wake Forest Schedule