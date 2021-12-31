Miami vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

How to Watch Miami vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Hurricanes (10-3, 0-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Watsco Center. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Miami vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Watsco Center
Key Stats for Miami vs. Wake Forest
- The 75.2 points per game the Hurricanes score are 7.7 more points than the Demon Deacons give up (67.5).
- The Demon Deacons score 8.3 more points per game (80.2) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (71.9).
- The Hurricanes make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
- The Demon Deacons have shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of the Hurricanes have averaged.
Miami Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Hurricanes this season is Kameron McGusty, who averages 18.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- Jordan Miller leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 6.0 per game, while Charlie Moore leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
- The Hurricanes get the most three-point shooting production out of McGusty, who makes 1.7 threes per game.
- The Miami steals leader is Moore, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Anthony Walker, who compiles 0.8 rejections per contest.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Alondes Williams holds the top spot on the Demon Deacons leaderboards for scoring (20.5 per game), rebounds (6.4 per game), and assists (5.1 per game).
- Isaiah Mucius is the top scorer from distance for the Demon Deacons, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Wake Forest's leader in steals is Jake Laravia (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Dallas Walton (1.5 per game).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Clemson
W 80-75
Home
12/8/2021
Lipscomb
W 76-59
Home
12/12/2021
Fordham
W 72-66
Home
12/20/2021
Stetson
W 82-72
Home
12/29/2021
NC State
W 91-83
Home
1/1/2022
Wake Forest
-
Home
1/5/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/8/2022
Duke
-
Away
1/11/2022
Florida State
-
Away
1/18/2022
North Carolina
-
Home
1/22/2022
Florida State
-
Home
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Virginia Tech
W 80-61
Away
12/11/2021
South Carolina Upstate
W 79-53
Home
12/14/2021
VMI
W 77-70
Home
12/17/2021
Charlotte
W 82-79
Away
12/29/2021
Louisville
L 73-69
Away
1/1/2022
Miami
-
Away
1/4/2022
Florida State
-
Home
1/8/2022
Syracuse
-
Home
1/12/2022
Duke
-
Home
1/15/2022
Virginia
-
Away
1/19/2022
Georgia Tech
-
Away