Michigan heads to Illinois on Friday night looking to upset the Illini in men's' basketball Big Ten action.

Michigan gets back on the court Friday after having its last two games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the program. The Wolverines lost games against Michigan State and Purdue that have kept them off the court for over a week.

How to Watch Michigan at Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Michigan at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wolverines last played at Rutgers where they lost to the Scarlet Knights for the first time ever. It was the second straight loss for Michigan after it lost at UCF on Dec. 30.

Michigan has struggled this year as the younger guys are still trying to find their way and Friday's game against Illinois will not be easy.

The Illini will come into this game highly motivated as they whipped Michigan last year, but still lost out on the conference crown despite having two more wins than the Wolverines.

Michigan had a higher winning percentage so they won the title and Illinois was not happy about it.

Friday they finally get another shot at the Wolverines and will look to extend its five-game winning streak and stay perfect in the Big Ten.

Regional restrictions may apply.