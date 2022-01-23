Skip to main content

How to Watch Michigan at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Michigan goes for its second straight win on Sunday when it visits Big Ten rival Indiana in an exciting college basketball matchup.

Michigan got its first win in a month on Tuesday when it smoked Maryland 83-64. Hunter Dickinson returned from being out due to COVID-19 protocols and scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists to lead the Wolverines to the win.

They had lost three straight coming into that game and also had two games postponed since beating Southern Utah 87-50 back on Dec. 18.

Michigan is now 2-3 in the Big Ten and 8-7 overall. It has been a disappointing season so far for the Wolverines, but one they are looking to turn around and Tuesday's win was a good start.

Saturday, they will look to get a huge road win against an Indiana team coming off a huge upset of rival Purdue on Thursday night.

The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak to the hated Boilermakers on Thursday night when Rob Phinisee hit a three-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to give Indiana the win.

Phinisee scored a career-high 20 points to help Indiana pull off the big upset. 

With the win, the Hoosiers are now 5-3 in the Big Ten and 14-4 overall. 

Sunday, they will look to snap another losing streak as they have lost seven straight to the Wolverines.

