Michigan goes for its second straight win on Sunday when it visits Big Ten rival Indiana in an exciting college basketball matchup.

Michigan got its first win in a month on Tuesday when it smoked Maryland 83-64. Hunter Dickinson returned from being out due to COVID-19 protocols and scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out six assists to lead the Wolverines to the win.

How to Watch Michigan at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

They had lost three straight coming into that game and also had two games postponed since beating Southern Utah 87-50 back on Dec. 18.

Michigan is now 2-3 in the Big Ten and 8-7 overall. It has been a disappointing season so far for the Wolverines, but one they are looking to turn around and Tuesday's win was a good start.

Saturday, they will look to get a huge road win against an Indiana team coming off a huge upset of rival Purdue on Thursday night.

The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak to the hated Boilermakers on Thursday night when Rob Phinisee hit a three-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to give Indiana the win.

Phinisee scored a career-high 20 points to help Indiana pull off the big upset.

With the win, the Hoosiers are now 5-3 in the Big Ten and 14-4 overall.

Sunday, they will look to snap another losing streak as they have lost seven straight to the Wolverines.

